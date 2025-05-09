Hey adventurers! A small but mighty update has just dropped with some important tweaks and bug fixes to keep your dungeon crawling smooth and satisfying. Check out what’s new:
🔧 Adjustments
-
"Brave Soul" (One-Handed Weapon)
→ Skill has been completely redesigned to better suit agile fighters!
-
"Ghost Cutter" (Two-Handed Weapon)
→ Skill now moves a fixed distance forward with improved control — the Z-axis direction can now be adjusted using movement keys.
🐛 Bug Fixes
-
Resolved a visual issue where dodge effects were not visible when wearing the Vampire Costume.
-
Fixed incorrect weapon display in the Bestiary.
-
Fixed a bug where the Phantom Lantern's Vanguard module could float indefinitely when possessing a target.
-
Phantom Lantern "Mjolnir" now correctly triggers empowerment through special attacks when equipped with the "Void Flame Walker" imprint.
-
Perfect defense shockwaves with one-handed weapons now deal proper damage.
-
Fixed a progression bug where continuing the game could get stuck at 94%.
-
Resolved an issue where teammates couldn’t be rescued in multiplayer games.
-
Fixed abnormal camera behavior after leaving a party in multiplayer.
-
Fixed a UI issue when entering the shop in local multiplayer sessions.
Thanks for your continued support and feedback — more chills, thrills, and chaos coming soon! 🧊👻
