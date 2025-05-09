Hey adventurers! A small but mighty update has just dropped with some important tweaks and bug fixes to keep your dungeon crawling smooth and satisfying. Check out what’s new:

🔧 Adjustments

"Brave Soul" (One-Handed Weapon)

→ Skill has been completely redesigned to better suit agile fighters!

"Ghost Cutter" (Two-Handed Weapon)

→ Skill now moves a fixed distance forward with improved control — the Z-axis direction can now be adjusted using movement keys.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Resolved a visual issue where dodge effects were not visible when wearing the Vampire Costume .

Fixed incorrect weapon display in the Bestiary.

Fixed a bug where the Phantom Lantern's Vanguard module could float indefinitely when possessing a target.

Phantom Lantern "Mjolnir" now correctly triggers empowerment through special attacks when equipped with the "Void Flame Walker" imprint.

Perfect defense shockwaves with one-handed weapons now deal proper damage.

Fixed a progression bug where continuing the game could get stuck at 94%.

Resolved an issue where teammates couldn’t be rescued in multiplayer games.

Fixed abnormal camera behavior after leaving a party in multiplayer.

Fixed a UI issue when entering the shop in local multiplayer sessions.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback — more chills, thrills, and chaos coming soon! 🧊👻

