9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey adventurers! A small but mighty update has just dropped with some important tweaks and bug fixes to keep your dungeon crawling smooth and satisfying. Check out what’s new:

🔧 Adjustments

  • "Brave Soul" (One-Handed Weapon)
    → Skill has been completely redesigned to better suit agile fighters!

  • "Ghost Cutter" (Two-Handed Weapon)
    → Skill now moves a fixed distance forward with improved control — the Z-axis direction can now be adjusted using movement keys.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Resolved a visual issue where dodge effects were not visible when wearing the Vampire Costume.

  • Fixed incorrect weapon display in the Bestiary.

  • Fixed a bug where the Phantom Lantern's Vanguard module could float indefinitely when possessing a target.

  • Phantom Lantern "Mjolnir" now correctly triggers empowerment through special attacks when equipped with the "Void Flame Walker" imprint.

  • Perfect defense shockwaves with one-handed weapons now deal proper damage.

  • Fixed a progression bug where continuing the game could get stuck at 94%.

  • Resolved an issue where teammates couldn’t be rescued in multiplayer games.

  • Fixed abnormal camera behavior after leaving a party in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a UI issue when entering the shop in local multiplayer sessions.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback — more chills, thrills, and chaos coming soon! 🧊👻

[](Discord.gg/LostCastle)

🐦 Follow us on X: @LostCastle2Game
🌌 Check out our BlueSky: LostCastle2Game
👾 Revived Reddit Community: r/LostCastle – Join the discussion, share your tips, and show off your best loot!

