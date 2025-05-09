This version has several balance tweaks (mostly related to the expansion but not only), interface improvements (clarification how things work) and manual improvements (more topics covered). In addition, Fighters get an interesting change, now those can target ships with shield up, but at a penalty, so Fighters became more valuable now. Next, I was playing with Communication Towers mechanic, got a new idea for it but I'm not sure it would be better, so for now I put it as an optional extra rule which you can enable if you wish. The last thing is improvement of safe mode (which you run where you encounter problems), to address some rare issue with some GFX cards.

[feature] Fighters can target ships with shields up (but as the last resort since half of the bombs will bounce off and miss if shields are operational). This makes Fighters and Heavy Fighters more useful since they can always find a valid target for a bomb run.

[feature] Extra rule (must be enabled on game start) "Alternative communication towers mechanic". It alters communication towers mechanic, those become much cheaper (including upkeep) but you have to place those adjacent to each other.

[interface] Adminstrative pts tooltip show how much total you get per turn.

[interface] Improved legislation pts tooltip.

[interface] Improved political marriage tooltip (arranged marriage sources explained).

[interface] Improved megalopolis tooltip.

[interface] Improved planetary battle report a bit.

[interface] Added range of starbase to "build starbase" button tooltip.

[interface] Starmap Base map mode shows also range markers.

[interface] Main menu news notice box beautified.

[misc] If safe mode is enabled the game limits frame rate to 30 FPS (to prevent potential CPU/GPU overheat).

[misc] There is a delay of 1/10 of a second between pressing End Turn multiple times (to prevent overheat on some machines, plus it partially prevents accidentally holding ENTER key). The delay is disabled when in Tester Mode.

[misc] Auto limit FPS (for a few seconds) when running the Game Mode first time (like after New Game or loading from a save) to prevent "underheat" on some GPUs.

[misc] Removed "Purchase expansion" button if expansion is present.

[misc] Hawk Eye and Combat Recon ship hulls had data link bonus but no Data Link itself (illogical).

[misc] Other small changes.

[balance] Base Rebel points growth +5.

[balance] Ships manufacturing cost increases/decreases with difficulty level.

[expansion] if Expansion #1 active Base Rebel points growth +5 (to offset Propaganda Tradition gain).

[expansion] Industrial Mongers tradition: +25% Food processing efficiency bonus per level (previously +50%).

[expansion] Intrigue increases each audience a bit (affected by difficulty level).

[expansion] Star Knights regular operations (and Master of the Order) event options made weaker and more expensive in terms of Intrigue.

[manual] Chapter #3 added Secrets, Favors, Great Council, Banquet, better explanation of Political Marriage.

[manual] Chapter #5 added Centralization, Stability.

[fix] Create dynasty screen showed uniform of the Emperor as if this was a vassal house.

[fix] Small cosmetic fixes.

