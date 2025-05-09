Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.22.15
Gameplay changes:
-
Improved value of weaker mercenaries. Now weaker types of mercenaries can equip some armor and weapons
-
You can now teleport to other zones with waypoints
-
Few visual optimizations
-
Fixed few issues with golem encounter in Volflar Temple
-
Fixed issue with waves not starting in the Arena Mode
-
Now Owen death correctly cancels Heart of Stone quest
-
Increased movement speed for some story escort quests
-
Fixed issue with veing able to climb on carryable items
-
Fixed few bugs with Elsmut quest
-
Fixed triggering cultist scene multiple times
-
Fixed issues with geometry in Free City that caused players to stuck
-
Fixed issue with multiple enchants on one item
-
Increased damage from fire burning
-
Fixed some issues with healing stream targeting
Abilities:
Earth magic:
-
New skills - Flamewrath fountain and Searforge sphere
-
New passive - increasing stone skin duration
-
New passives - increasing area of effect for meteor and stonefall
-
New passive - explosive earth golem
-
New passive for burrow - healing udnerground
-
New passive for magma ball - explosive magma
-
Improved aggro generation for earth elemental
Nature magic:
-
New passive - dodge for flower companions
-
Improved aggro generation for mushroom guardian
Music:
-
New passive - instant chords for serenade
-
Improved collision for note projectile
Storm:
- New passive - evasive teleport
Dark magic:
-
Improved aggro generation for skeleton knights
-
New passives for ghouls
Archery:
-
New passives - Acrobatics
-
New passives to improve resource generation for arrow crafting
Banditry:
-
New passives - Explosion master
-
New passives to improve resource generation for banditry crafting
What's next?
I'm gonna take some time to make a bigger patch with some new content for the second zone and some new ultimate abilities for Skill trees. Expect it closer to the end of the month
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update