Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.22.15

Gameplay changes:

Improved value of weaker mercenaries. Now weaker types of mercenaries can equip some armor and weapons

You can now teleport to other zones with waypoints

Few visual optimizations

Fixed few issues with golem encounter in Volflar Temple

Fixed issue with waves not starting in the Arena Mode

Now Owen death correctly cancels Heart of Stone quest

Increased movement speed for some story escort quests

Fixed issue with veing able to climb on carryable items

Fixed few bugs with Elsmut quest

Fixed triggering cultist scene multiple times

Fixed issues with geometry in Free City that caused players to stuck

Fixed issue with multiple enchants on one item

Increased damage from fire burning

Fixed some issues with healing stream targeting

Abilities:

Earth magic:

New skills - Flamewrath fountain and Searforge sphere

New passive - increasing stone skin duration

New passives - increasing area of effect for meteor and stonefall

New passive - explosive earth golem

New passive for burrow - healing udnerground

New passive for magma ball - explosive magma

Improved aggro generation for earth elemental

Nature magic:

New passive - dodge for flower companions

Improved aggro generation for mushroom guardian

Music:

New passive - instant chords for serenade

Improved collision for note projectile

Storm:

New passive - evasive teleport

Dark magic:

Improved aggro generation for skeleton knights

New passives for ghouls

Archery:

New passives - Acrobatics

New passives to improve resource generation for arrow crafting

Banditry:

New passives - Explosion master

New passives to improve resource generation for banditry crafting

What's next?

I'm gonna take some time to make a bigger patch with some new content for the second zone and some new ultimate abilities for Skill trees. Expect it closer to the end of the month

Thank you for your support!