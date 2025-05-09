Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.

🥕 indicates improvements based on community feedback. Thank you!

🥕 Fixed an issue where item tooltips wouldn't close in certain situations during tutorial popups.

Fixed an issue where text colors in weapon Action descriptions weren't changing properly.

When enhancing weapons, text now automatically scrolls when it becomes too long.

🥕 Fixed an issue where the effect of a specific costume was not displaying correctly.

🥕 Journal UI: 'Miracle' collection has been added.

Fixed an issue where combat end sounds weren't playing in certain battles.

Talent - Wisdom Level 10: Improved so that artifacts that have reached their maximum level through tablet placement or other means will no longer appear.

Talent - Wisdom Level 10: Added ability to gain 1 dice when defeating a boss.

Talent - Wisdom Level 5: Changed ability from "100% MP recovery dash acceleration after using MP" to "Recover 3 MP when defeating an enemy".

Changed so that rewards have a chance to appear additionally upon clearing combat wave event rooms.

🥕 Fixed an issue where players could move to the next node while acquiring rewards in certain combat wave event rooms.

🥕 Party member FX transparency option: Applied transparency options to projectile attacks and Chain Lightning visual effects.

Greatsword "Mischievous Play": Added one enhancement tree for the Wooden Club.

Dagger "Looming Dark Cloud": Effect changed (Gain Dark Cloud charges on successful parry, increase Fury damage by 2% per Dark Cloud charge (up to 70%)).

Greatsword "Awkward Joy": Slightly modified attack positions.

Dagger "Lightning Dagger": Effect changed (Deals additional 20% lightning damage on direct attacks).

Greatsword "Lightning Greatsword "E3G"": Improved to gain a buff that increases Dark Cloud consumption speed when using Whirlwind.

Dagger "Fire Dagger": Fixed an issue where text wasn't displaying properly.

Greatsword "Awkward Joy": Increased Whirlwind damage and collision range.

Greatsword "Gaze of Love": Effect changed (MP reduction for Whirlwind -> Increased critical chance for Whirlwind).



Greatsword "Inquisitor": Special attack changed to 'Wound Explosion'.

Cold Greatsword, Eternal Cold Sword, Lightning Greatsword E2G, Lightning Dagger: Fixed so attribute damages apply attack coefficients (not just "Physical Damage").

🥕 Greatsword "Crimson Whirlwind": Fixed an issue where dash attacks weren't affected by damage reduction, and changed its effect (Stacks up to 3 Wound Deterioration buffs).

Sword and Shield "Small Destruction": Decreased post-motion delay for Sweep.

Sword and Shield "Gripping Fear": Improved so that Sweep is instantly charged on perfect guard.

Greatsword "Minimalism": Increased outer range detection.

Greatsword "Primordial Form": Slightly increased the thickness of collision detection for normal and dash attacks.

Greatsword "Black Iron Halberd": Effect changed (Recover HP equal to 0.7% of outer edge damage).

(Work is currently in progress to display the range for weapons that require outer edge detection.)

🥕 Dagger "Shadow of Hope": Fixed an issue where effect positioning was misaligned.

Wound Deterioration: Changed so that this debuff can stack up to 4 times by default.



Dagger "Absolute Envy": Added one dagger enhancement tree for Threshold Crossing.