Survivors!
today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
-
Achievements: Unlock the Beacon Achievements for those who built them outside of the event.
-
Buildings: Prevented buildings that are under construction or in blueprints from being selected as event targets.
-
System: Fixed issues when starting a new session while another session was still running.
-
Buildings: Fixed ruin dismantle issue.
-
Build Mode: Cell highlighting during building placement now works correctly at the margin of a zone for all zone dimensions.
-
Events: Rain events no longer get canceled when the last zone in a sector dies. This ensures weather events can trigger again.
-
Radiation: Radiation heatmap overlay now correctly displays buildings only for relevant buildings.
-
Buildings: Rebalanced "Decontaminator" and "Upgraded Decontaminator." Decreased maximum worker amount, increased field of influence, increased amount of radiation removed, "Upgraded Decontaminator" now only needs gloves and masks.
-
Buildings: Decreased the 2nd and 3rd radius of the Decontaminator.
-
Buildings: Changed the Field of Influence penalty of Decontaminators.
-
Event: Statue and beacon events no longer highlight the UI.
-
Trade Routes: Bridges must be open for traders to have transport quests to other traders.
-
Events: Weed and beer events can no longer trigger if the player does not have at least one plantation.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 0.8.9260.23461 #451704b76
