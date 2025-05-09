 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18402040
Update notes via Steam Community

Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.


  • Achievements: Unlock the Beacon Achievements for those who built them outside of the event.

  • Buildings: Prevented buildings that are under construction or in blueprints from being selected as event targets.

  • System: Fixed issues when starting a new session while another session was still running.

  • Buildings: Fixed ruin dismantle issue.

  • Build Mode: Cell highlighting during building placement now works correctly at the margin of a zone for all zone dimensions.

  • Events: Rain events no longer get canceled when the last zone in a sector dies. This ensures weather events can trigger again.

  • Radiation: Radiation heatmap overlay now correctly displays buildings only for relevant buildings.


  • Buildings: Rebalanced "Decontaminator" and "Upgraded Decontaminator." Decreased maximum worker amount, increased field of influence, increased amount of radiation removed, "Upgraded Decontaminator" now only needs gloves and masks.

  • Buildings: Decreased the 2nd and 3rd radius of the Decontaminator.

  • Buildings: Changed the Field of Influence penalty of Decontaminators.

  • Event: Statue and beacon events no longer highlight the UI.

  • Trade Routes: Bridges must be open for traders to have transport quests to other traders.

  • Events: Weed and beer events can no longer trigger if the player does not have at least one plantation.


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 0.8.9260.23461 #451704b76

