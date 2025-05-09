Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.

Achievements: Unlock the Beacon Achievements for those who built them outside of the event.

Buildings: Prevented buildings that are under construction or in blueprints from being selected as event targets.

System: Fixed issues when starting a new session while another session was still running.

Buildings: Fixed ruin dismantle issue.

Build Mode: Cell highlighting during building placement now works correctly at the margin of a zone for all zone dimensions.

Events: Rain events no longer get canceled when the last zone in a sector dies. This ensures weather events can trigger again.