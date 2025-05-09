Hi everyone!

Epilogue Progress

It's been awhile since our last update. Since most of the bugs are squashed now (if you know any other bugs, please let us know), we've been working on the Epilogue update. It's coming nicely, and here's a sneak peak: We're going to include 7 brand-new levels for the epilogue. Hope everyone's excited!

On another note...

New English Translation

Our team don't speak English natively, so errors are bound to happen. Thanks to the help of our friend, MercTrans, we got the English's text proofread, so the English's translation should be much better now.

Last, but not least

We now have a demo

The demo was actually released last week, but only now did we have time to announce it! And as a bonus, the demo is also updated with the new English translation, too.

Thank you for supporting us. And if you're still on the fence, give Ursid's demo a try! (it's free, of course).