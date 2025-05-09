Updates:

Improved controller support. The D-pad can now move the cursor.

Optimized performance and reduced lag during gameplay.

Added a damage threshold to trigger boss fights.

Soul Sword now refills to 100% after defeating a boss in Boss Rush.

Adjusted Sea Angel’s “Last Stand” trait for Boss Rush.

Players can now dash without any directional input.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Abyssal Valor stat boosts weren’t removed when the item was lost.

Fixed an issue where Ruination Axe failed to interact correctly with Spearhead.

Fixed a bug where the controller cursor didn’t appear on the death screen.

Next Up:

We’re working on an audio update to enhance your gameplay experience! Stay tuned!

If you have any feedback, suggestions, or questions, do drop us a message on our Discord server : )