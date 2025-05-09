Updates:
Improved controller support. The D-pad can now move the cursor.
Optimized performance and reduced lag during gameplay.
Added a damage threshold to trigger boss fights.
Soul Sword now refills to 100% after defeating a boss in Boss Rush.
Adjusted Sea Angel’s “Last Stand” trait for Boss Rush.
Players can now dash without any directional input.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where Abyssal Valor stat boosts weren’t removed when the item was lost.
Fixed an issue where Ruination Axe failed to interact correctly with Spearhead.
Fixed a bug where the controller cursor didn’t appear on the death screen.
Next Up:
We’re working on an audio update to enhance your gameplay experience! Stay tuned!
If you have any feedback, suggestions, or questions, do drop us a message on our Discord server : )
