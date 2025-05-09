 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18401835 Edited 9 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Improved controller support. The D-pad can now move the cursor.

  • Optimized performance and reduced lag during gameplay.

  • Added a damage threshold to trigger boss fights.

  • Soul Sword now refills to 100% after defeating a boss in Boss Rush.

  • Adjusted Sea Angel’s “Last Stand” trait for Boss Rush.

  • Players can now dash without any directional input.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Abyssal Valor stat boosts weren’t removed when the item was lost.

  • Fixed an issue where Ruination Axe failed to interact correctly with Spearhead.

  • Fixed a bug where the controller cursor didn’t appear on the death screen.

Next Up:
We’re working on an audio update to enhance your gameplay experience! Stay tuned!

If you have any feedback, suggestions, or questions, do drop us a message on our Discord server : )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2751121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link