Greetings, fellow leaders!

We have just released a critical update, which fixes many of the issues you have been reporting since the game left Early Access. First and foremost, we are happy to report that not only will new saves not become corrupted anymore, but we have managed to implement fixes that ensure the ones affected by the bug are now playable again. If you find that this is not the case for you, please, contact us and send us the save files in question and we will try to recover them for you.

Besides bug fixes, we also improved game balance - most notably in the Stability system. Improving Stability will now be easier and faster, and Stability penalties caused by difference between the political affiliation of your country and your actions (for example if your society is largely conservative, but you push through liberal-leaning actions, or if you act as an autocrat in a heavily democratic society, etc.).

Full list of changes can be found below, but rest assured that we will continue to closely monitor your feedback and keep fixing bugs and generally improving the game. Please, if you encounter any issues or think of any suggestions for Realpolitiks 3, contact us on the Realpolitiks Discord server or here on Steam in the Discussions. We want to keep making your ruling experience as smooth and as enjoyable as possible.

Happy Strategizing!

Full Change Log:

Fixed the corrupted saves issue - new ones should not break and old affected saves should be playable now - if not, please contact us

Fixed a bug causing incorrect peace negotiations screen

Fixed a bug which prevented players from capturing land from secondary enemies

Fixed a bug causing projects and technologies to progress twice as fast as they should

Fixed a bug causing countries the player has no pacts with to ask them to join a war

Fixed a bug causing broken warscore

Stability will now rise by 2 points every year

Lowered the cooldown of the Invest in Stability action

Increased the cooldown for Stabilization penalties

Increased the amount of resources in provinces

Increased income from Taxes

Increased Destiny Points income

Updated effects and costs of certain projects

Updated conditions for war deceleration actions

Added several missing localization texts

Fixed the strategic point on Sao Tomo Island

Various UI fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2298690/Realpolitiks_3_Earth_and_Beyond/