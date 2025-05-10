Hey Players!
Here is a quick patch to improve your gaming experience:
Ending View Count Issue
Skipping some endings under rare conditions was preventing them from being properly recorded. This is now fixed—your progress should reflect accurately going forward!
Minor Bug Fixes & Optimizations
We've tackled several minor bugs and made some behind-the-scenes improvements to keep things running smoothly.
Thanks for sticking with us—we appreciate your feedback and support. Stay tuned for more updates soon!
- The Rocket Panda Team 🐼
Changed files in this update