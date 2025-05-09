Greetings,

in this patch we are addressing some of the early issues!

In a rare case, if your mission 2 got stuck and Aran'Thal mages never arrived, please:

either write us email at info@darfall.com or just ping us on Discord

or provide us with any contact by replying to this steam post!

We will send you the completed mission 2 save file and you can continue immediately where you left off.

1.0.1 Patch Notes

Fixes

Campaign: Fixed rare case where a campaign save is not visible in Load Game after force quitting a game

Campaign: Fixed possible soft-lock where Aran'Thal mages would not arrive at the end of Mission 2

Campaign: Fixed issue where moving spider egg in inventory would add +1 to quest progress in Mission 2

Fixed Engineer's Ale for Everyone could produce issues if the worker dies before beer reaches him

If you encounter a bug or have a suggestion, feel free to drop it in our Discord:

Thank you for your support and patience.

Farewell,

The SquareNite team — from beyond the darkness of the Darfall Wastes