9 May 2025 Build 18401716 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back to Sunset Motel, dear guests! 🌅

We've rolled out a quick hotfix update to improve your stay and address a few reported issues:

🚗 Fixed the "Car Washer!" achievement – it should now unlock properly when completing the car wash task.
🗣️ Added a new "AI VOICE OFF" option to the gameplay settings. If you'd prefer a quieter stay, you can now disable the AI voice anytime you like.

As always, thank you for your continued support and feedback!
We're working on more updates, surprises, and improvements — stay tuned! 💛🛎️

