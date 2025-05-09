Welcome back to Sunset Motel, dear guests! 🌅

We've rolled out a quick hotfix update to improve your stay and address a few reported issues:

🚗 Fixed the "Car Washer!" achievement – it should now unlock properly when completing the car wash task.

🗣️ Added a new "AI VOICE OFF" option to the gameplay settings. If you'd prefer a quieter stay, you can now disable the AI voice anytime you like.

As always, thank you for your continued support and feedback!

We're working on more updates, surprises, and improvements — stay tuned! 💛🛎️