**
🚀 0.9.14b Test Version Update is Here~
💬 Major Character Dialogue Update!
-
We've added a ton of new lines for every character—go chat with them and see what they have to say~~
-
We're also planning to add voice acting for the students soon! You'll be able to actually hear them talk—exciting, right?
🃏 Crew Card UI Updated!
- We've updated the style of the crew cards to make it much easier to tell who's who at a glance!
🏗️ Some Buildings Are Now Destructible!
-
Those bread-shaped houses you see on the map? If a vehicle with over 300 horsepower or going faster than 60 km/h crashes into them—they'll collapse with a satisfying boom!
-
This is still in the testing phase, but if everything goes smoothly, we'll be adding destructibility to more buildings... until the whole map is flat!
🎁 New Optional Starting Turrets!
-
Ram I: New "Ram II (Early)" turret
-
TOG II: New 28pdr turret (it's said to be the one used in real life—but who knows!)
-
Tetrarch: New squeeze-bore turret
-
Panther G: New Panzer IV turret and 3.7cm Flak
-
BA-10: New Panzer II turret
-
Panzer III J: New Panzer II turret
-
M4A3E8: New M26 turret
-
Renault FT: New machine gun turret
⚖️ Vehicle Stat Changes based on historical research:
-
T95 armor changed from 30/20/5 → 30/14/5
-
Tortoise armor changed from 21/13/10 → 25/14/13
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch**
Changed depots in beta branch