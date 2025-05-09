 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401710
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

**

🚀 0.9.14b Test Version Update is Here~

💬 Major Character Dialogue Update!

  • We've added a ton of new lines for every character—go chat with them and see what they have to say~~

  • We're also planning to add voice acting for the students soon! You'll be able to actually hear them talk—exciting, right?

🃏 Crew Card UI Updated!
  • We've updated the style of the crew cards to make it much easier to tell who's who at a glance!

🏗️ Some Buildings Are Now Destructible!

  • Those bread-shaped houses you see on the map? If a vehicle with over 300 horsepower or going faster than 60 km/h crashes into them—they'll collapse with a satisfying boom!

  • This is still in the testing phase, but if everything goes smoothly, we'll be adding destructibility to more buildings... until the whole map is flat!

🎁 New Optional Starting Turrets!

  • Ram I: New "Ram II (Early)" turret

  • TOG II: New 28pdr turret (it's said to be the one used in real life—but who knows!)

  • Tetrarch: New squeeze-bore turret

  • Panther G: New Panzer IV turret and 3.7cm Flak

  • BA-10: New Panzer II turret

  • Panzer III J: New Panzer II turret

  • M4A3E8: New M26 turret

  • Renault FT: New machine gun turret

⚖️ Vehicle Stat Changes based on historical research:

  • T95 armor changed from 30/20/5 → 30/14/5

  • Tortoise armor changed from 21/13/10 → 25/14/13

💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch**

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1869271
