9 May 2025 Build 18401658 Edited 9 May 2025 – 10:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added confirmation prompts for weapon sales

Fixed known UI bugs

Fixed known bugs in the [Late Bloomer] and [Arch-Careerist] Tactics

Optimized cooldown timers for some enemy general skills

