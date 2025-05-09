Hello everyone,

Small incremental patch again this time. It contains a new faction trait system that is used to define faction characteristics both for default and custom factions. For example Frisians cant participate in feudal tournaments anymore and will use onagers instead of trebuchets, while feudal factions wont have access to the onager anymore.

It also adds campaign help! Press the new help button in the upper left corner to get an overview of the current screen you are looking at. It should help some people get underway with their campaigns.

It also adds a couple of new sword parts and contains various tweaks and fixes.

If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, here on Steam, or on the official Discord server.

Join the Discord here:

https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc

Thank you for all the support!

Full Changelog