Small incremental patch again this time. It contains a new faction trait system that is used to define faction characteristics both for default and custom factions. For example Frisians cant participate in feudal tournaments anymore and will use onagers instead of trebuchets, while feudal factions wont have access to the onager anymore.
It also adds campaign help! Press the new help button in the upper left corner to get an overview of the current screen you are looking at. It should help some people get underway with their campaigns.
It also adds a couple of new sword parts and contains various tweaks and fixes.
Full Changelog
Add help info to campaign
Add faction trait system
Add new sword parts
Add new widget when playing as a new officer showing his name
Add minimum distance to formations when deploying
Add faction traits to default factions
Tweak infantry formation charge clash behavior
Replace some game icons
Remove legacy splash sound when out of officers
Fix knockback distance of heavy attacks
Fix boiling water drop to burn enemies on top of wall
Fix tree behavior on new Flanders maps
Fix hired captured officers sometimes getting placed in castle 5th slots making them dissapear
Fix conquer all goal amount
Fix onager not buildable during campaign siege battles
Fix outlines on dropped items persisting after death in some cases
