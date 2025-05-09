 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Version 1.0.13 is now live.

Changes:

  • Adjusted the number of guests in Zombie Bath, Spa Love, and Great Sauna Hell.

  • Updated the game engine version.

Thank you for your continued support of Sauna of the DEAD.

