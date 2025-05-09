 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401499 Edited 9 May 2025 – 10:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.9.3.0
May 9, 2025

  1. Add new zoo buildings and corresponding technologies. [color=yellow] (Remember to research technology to unlock zoos) [/color]
  2. Added the function of spiritual beast evolution.
  3. Add the function of modifying the qualification of spirit beasts.
  4. Exchange hunting achievements for newly added spirit beast evolution stone items.

I came back a few days ago! The function is a bit complicated and I have been working on it! [/color]
I will do it later to obtain and learn the Spirit Beast Skill Book! [/color]
[color=yellow] If there are any issues with the current version, please feel free to give me feedback and I will make adjustments immediately! [/color]
[color=yellow] Thank you all for your support! If you like games, remember to give a positive review on Steam to encourage you~Thank you on your knees~[/color]

