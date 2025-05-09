Version 0.9.3.0

May 9, 2025

Add new zoo buildings and corresponding technologies. [color=yellow] (Remember to research technology to unlock zoos) [/color] Added the function of spiritual beast evolution. Add the function of modifying the qualification of spirit beasts. Exchange hunting achievements for newly added spirit beast evolution stone items.

I came back a few days ago! The function is a bit complicated and I have been working on it! [/color]

I will do it later to obtain and learn the Spirit Beast Skill Book! [/color]

[color=yellow] If there are any issues with the current version, please feel free to give me feedback and I will make adjustments immediately! [/color]

[color=yellow] Thank you all for your support! If you like games, remember to give a positive review on Steam to encourage you~Thank you on your knees~[/color]

One more AD:

Friends who like to place hang-ups look here, the author's two old games,

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649730/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2423620/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49102/__Author_of_all_games/