Version 0.9.3.0
May 9, 2025
- Add new zoo buildings and corresponding technologies. [color=yellow] (Remember to research technology to unlock zoos) [/color]
- Added the function of spiritual beast evolution.
- Add the function of modifying the qualification of spirit beasts.
- Exchange hunting achievements for newly added spirit beast evolution stone items.
I came back a few days ago! The function is a bit complicated and I have been working on it! [/color]
I will do it later to obtain and learn the Spirit Beast Skill Book! [/color]
[color=yellow] If there are any issues with the current version, please feel free to give me feedback and I will make adjustments immediately! [/color]
[color=yellow] Thank you all for your support! If you like games, remember to give a positive review on Steam to encourage you~Thank you on your knees~[/color]
One more AD:
Friends who like to place hang-ups look here, the author's two old games,
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649730/_/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2423620/_/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49102/__Author_of_all_games/
Changed files in this update