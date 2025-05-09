 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401405
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve further improved the item-recolor system so you can hit the exact shades you want!

  • Fixed item recolor issues

  • Performance improvements

  • Other minor fixes

We’re also working on lighting improvements—please stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3213851
  • Loading history…
