9 May 2025 Build 18401392
Update notes via Steam Community

Official Version 1.0.0.14:

Update Contents:

  • Fixed companion AI issues for the following martial arts manuals, resolving problems where player companions could not properly execute certain skills after learning them:
    Divine Sword Finger
    Twisted Branches Seeking Plum
    The Rhapsody of Detachment
    Killing Flow: Sword-Taking Strike
    Heavenly Might Army Blade Technique

  • New Feature: Added support for guild leader abdication, allowing leaders to swap ranks with designated members.

  • Adjusted Crime System: Players will no longer gain wanted points for committing evil deeds while in dungeons or enclosed spaces.

  • Changed the Divine Sword Finger manual found in the final chapter's treasure chest to a complete version.

  • Fixed an issue where controller key bindings could potentially overlap.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when story NPCs were moving.

  • Added regional reputation drops for the Peach Blossom Dock instance.

  • Adjusted the Peach Blossom Dock final battle quest: The corresponding docked boat will now return to its original position when the quest is accepted.

