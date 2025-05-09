Official Version 1.0.0.14:

Update Contents:

Fixed companion AI issues for the following martial arts manuals, resolving problems where player companions could not properly execute certain skills after learning them:

Divine Sword Finger

Twisted Branches Seeking Plum

The Rhapsody of Detachment

Killing Flow: Sword-Taking Strike

Heavenly Might Army Blade Technique

New Feature: Added support for guild leader abdication, allowing leaders to swap ranks with designated members.

Adjusted Crime System: Players will no longer gain wanted points for committing evil deeds while in dungeons or enclosed spaces.

Changed the Divine Sword Finger manual found in the final chapter's treasure chest to a complete version.

Fixed an issue where controller key bindings could potentially overlap.

Fixed a crash that could occur when story NPCs were moving.

Added regional reputation drops for the Peach Blossom Dock instance.