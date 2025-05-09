Official Version 1.0.0.14:
Update Contents:
-
Fixed companion AI issues for the following martial arts manuals, resolving problems where player companions could not properly execute certain skills after learning them:
Divine Sword Finger
Twisted Branches Seeking Plum
The Rhapsody of Detachment
Killing Flow: Sword-Taking Strike
Heavenly Might Army Blade Technique
-
New Feature: Added support for guild leader abdication, allowing leaders to swap ranks with designated members.
-
Adjusted Crime System: Players will no longer gain wanted points for committing evil deeds while in dungeons or enclosed spaces.
-
Changed the Divine Sword Finger manual found in the final chapter's treasure chest to a complete version.
-
Fixed an issue where controller key bindings could potentially overlap.
-
Fixed a crash that could occur when story NPCs were moving.
-
Added regional reputation drops for the Peach Blossom Dock instance.
-
Adjusted the Peach Blossom Dock final battle quest: The corresponding docked boat will now return to its original position when the quest is accepted.
