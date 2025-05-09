 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401342 Edited 9 May 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased rewards for pursuers: Blue Coins + Dice

  • Lower difficulty delays the appearance of pursuers

  • Unlock card prerequisites by clearing different difficulty levels (0-6), with 2 cards unlocked per difficulty

  • Lower difficulty increases the success rate of exploration missions

  • Lower difficulty reduces the cost of车厢 and energy upgrades in the改装工厂 by 50

  • NPCs in prison are unlocked upon encounter; deck functions no longer require escorting to the endpoint

  • New feature: Card redraws will pause the game (can be toggled in settings)

  • Faster card-drawing animation

  • Orest Buzzard, Peregrine Falcon will not use missile attacks at difficulty level 2 or below.

  • Add a "Translation Assisted" button

  • Reduced the amount of star coins required to unlock cards, mercenaries, and carriages.

