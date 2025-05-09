Increased rewards for pursuers: Blue Coins + Dice

Lower difficulty delays the appearance of pursuers

Unlock card prerequisites by clearing different difficulty levels (0-6), with 2 cards unlocked per difficulty

Lower difficulty increases the success rate of exploration missions

Lower difficulty reduces the cost of车厢 and energy upgrades in the改装工厂 by 50

NPCs in prison are unlocked upon encounter; deck functions no longer require escorting to the endpoint

New feature: Card redraws will pause the game (can be toggled in settings)

Faster card-drawing animation

Orest Buzzard, Peregrine Falcon will not use missile attacks at difficulty level 2 or below.

Add a "Translation Assisted" button