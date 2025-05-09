-
Increased rewards for pursuers: Blue Coins + Dice
-
Lower difficulty delays the appearance of pursuers
-
Unlock card prerequisites by clearing different difficulty levels (0-6), with 2 cards unlocked per difficulty
-
Lower difficulty increases the success rate of exploration missions
-
Lower difficulty reduces the cost of车厢 and energy upgrades in the改装工厂 by 50
-
NPCs in prison are unlocked upon encounter; deck functions no longer require escorting to the endpoint
-
New feature: Card redraws will pause the game (can be toggled in settings)
-
Faster card-drawing animation
-
Orest Buzzard, Peregrine Falcon will not use missile attacks at difficulty level 2 or below.
-
Add a "Translation Assisted" button
-
Reduced the amount of star coins required to unlock cards, mercenaries, and carriages.
Hotfix Ver.18401342
Update notes via Steam Community
