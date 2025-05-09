Hello, everyone!
It’s been quite a while since we announced the update plans.
We sincerely apologize for the delay and deeply thank you for your patience.
We’re currently working through the update roadmap, and as a priority, we’ve completed development on “New Outfits” and “Mini Mode Improvements.”
Here are the full patch details:
<Ver 1.01.00 Major Update Contents>
-
Added new hairstyles and outfits
-
Added a new “House View” mode in Mini Mode
<Additional Improvements>
Music Player Improvements
- Added detailed volume control: adjust music, ambient sounds, effects, and timer volumes separately via a popup UI next to the volume slider (screenshots recommended)
- Display album titles
- Clicking the album name pauses/resumes the billboard animation
- Show ambient sound playback status
- Play/pause all ambient sounds
- Changed label from “Sound” to “Ambient”
Mini Mode Improvements
- Added menu to toggle memos, to-do list, and timer independently
- Timer countdown now shown as a small slider at the bottom
- Added global ambient play/pause button
- Hovering over the play button now shows the currently playing track as a tooltip
Wardrobe Improvements
-
Added zoomed-in character view
-
Improved hair type/color selection UI (added color selection window)
-
Timer now also displays remaining time as text
-
Improved very slow scroll speed throughout the UI
-
Changed design of the exit popup
<Bug Fixes>
- Fixed animation not showing when LPs run out on the turntable
- Fixed unintended text appearing on the monitor depending on timer position
- Fixed slider display issue when timer is paused
- Fixed broken scroll image in the decoration window
- Fixed eye images not showing properly while drawing on tablet
- Fixed unintended message when clicking unowned skins in initial setup screen
- Fixed dark UI text on dark gradient background
- Fixed certain pets not unlocking in some environments
- Fixed launch issues in specific environments
We plan to release additional updates soon. Thank you for your patience in the meantime.
Your feedback always motivates us.
We’ll continue doing our best to make Mini Cozy Room a small healing part of your daily routine.
Thank you so much!
