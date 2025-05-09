Hello, everyone!

It’s been quite a while since we announced the update plans.

We sincerely apologize for the delay and deeply thank you for your patience.

We’re currently working through the update roadmap, and as a priority, we’ve completed development on “New Outfits” and “Mini Mode Improvements.”

Here are the full patch details:

Added new hairstyles and outfits



Added a new “House View” mode in Mini Mode



<Additional Improvements>

Music Player Improvements



Added detailed volume control: adjust music, ambient sounds, effects, and timer volumes separately via a popup UI next to the volume slider (screenshots recommended)

Display album titles

Clicking the album name pauses/resumes the billboard animation

Show ambient sound playback status

Play/pause all ambient sounds

Changed label from “Sound” to “Ambient”

Mini Mode Improvements

Added menu to toggle memos, to-do list, and timer independently

Timer countdown now shown as a small slider at the bottom

Added global ambient play/pause button

Hovering over the play button now shows the currently playing track as a tooltip

Wardrobe Improvements

Added zoomed-in character view

Improved hair type/color selection UI (added color selection window)

Timer now also displays remaining time as text

Improved very slow scroll speed throughout the UI

Changed design of the exit popup

<Bug Fixes>

Fixed animation not showing when LPs run out on the turntable

Fixed unintended text appearing on the monitor depending on timer position

Fixed slider display issue when timer is paused

Fixed broken scroll image in the decoration window

Fixed eye images not showing properly while drawing on tablet

Fixed unintended message when clicking unowned skins in initial setup screen

Fixed dark UI text on dark gradient background

Fixed certain pets not unlocking in some environments

Fixed launch issues in specific environments

We plan to release additional updates soon. Thank you for your patience in the meantime.

Your feedback always motivates us.

We’ll continue doing our best to make Mini Cozy Room a small healing part of your daily routine.

Thank you so much!