🧬 New Parasites
-
Lifeline Cord
-
Devourer’s Covenant
-
Echoing Conch
-
Branch of Delirium
-
Endurer’s Spawn
-
Prophetic Eye
-
Dreambearing Fruit
-
Hoarder's Sarcoma
-
Bloodlit Venom
-
Lock of Corruption
-
Cursed Hatchling
🎨 Visual Upgrades
- All items and parasites have been redrawn for improved visuals.
🦠 Parasite Drop Logic Optimization
- The same parasite will no longer drop repeatedly unless all parasites have been discovered.
🃏 Card Adjustments
-
Coagulating Skewer, Blood Circulation, Breakthrough: Rarity changed from Bronze → Silver
-
Starting Heal: 1 cost heal 4 → 2 cost heal 8
-
Frozen Blood: 2 cost for 3(5) turns → 1 cost for 2(3) turns
-
Jagged Blade: Bleed effect changed from 2 → 4, duration 3 turns → 2 turns
🆕 New Card
Rip
- The target gains 3 stacks of Bleed after each of their attacks.
✨ New Features
-
End-of-run stat summary now shown upon game completion.
-
In-game bug and data submission is now available.
⚙️ Other Improvements
-
Hold Ctrl to view keyword explanations on cards.
-
Opening cutscene can now be skipped by clicking.
-
Draw and discard piles now show the number of cards remaining.
🐞 Bug Fixes
-
Combat rewind cost was not properly resetting at battle start — now fixed.
-
Fixed an issue where scrolling in the compendium would occasionally jitter or snap back.
