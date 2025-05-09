 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401263 Edited 9 May 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧬 New Parasites

  • Lifeline Cord

  • Devourer’s Covenant

  • Echoing Conch

  • Branch of Delirium

  • Endurer’s Spawn

  • Prophetic Eye

  • Dreambearing Fruit

  • Hoarder's Sarcoma

  • Bloodlit Venom

  • Lock of Corruption

  • Cursed Hatchling

🎨 Visual Upgrades

  • All items and parasites have been redrawn for improved visuals.

🦠 Parasite Drop Logic Optimization

  • The same parasite will no longer drop repeatedly unless all parasites have been discovered.

🃏 Card Adjustments

  • Coagulating Skewer, Blood Circulation, Breakthrough: Rarity changed from Bronze → Silver

  • Starting Heal: 1 cost heal 4 → 2 cost heal 8

  • Frozen Blood: 2 cost for 3(5) turns → 1 cost for 2(3) turns

  • Jagged Blade: Bleed effect changed from 2 → 4, duration 3 turns → 2 turns

🆕 New Card

Rip

  • The target gains 3 stacks of Bleed after each of their attacks.

✨ New Features

  • End-of-run stat summary now shown upon game completion.

  • In-game bug and data submission is now available.

⚙️ Other Improvements

  • Hold Ctrl to view keyword explanations on cards.

  • Opening cutscene can now be skipped by clicking.

  • Draw and discard piles now show the number of cards remaining.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Combat rewind cost was not properly resetting at battle start — now fixed.

  • Fixed an issue where scrolling in the compendium would occasionally jitter or snap back.

Changed files in this update

