Hello everyone! 👋❤️‍🔥

Today, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new feature we’ve been working on for a while:

The Wholesale System is now live!

From now on, you won’t just be selling fuel to local stations, you’ll also be exporting it to major fuel corporations across the globe!

🌐 What Are Wholesale Orders?

With the new system:

You can now receive large-scale fuel orders from different countries

Each order varies in fuel type, quantity, and reward value

Delivering quickly earns you an extra bonus (up to 60%)!]

You can choose between multiple contract offers to make strategic decisions

All operations are managed through the specially designed Global Trade Depot

📱 You can select wholesale orders from the Tablet

🗺️ You can also see the Global Trade Depot’s location directly on the map

🛠️ Global Trade Depot

A brand-new logistics facility has been added to the map for wholesale trading:

A high-capacity distribution center

(📝 Note: This is not a regular storage depot it acts only as a transfer facility.)

⏳ Early Delivery = Big Profit

Every wholesale order comes with an early delivery time limit. If you're quick:

Deliver fast → Earn up to 60% extra bonus!

Take too long → You'll still get the base reward, but no bonus

💡TIP

"If you secure enough crude oil before accepting a wholesale order, it will be much easier to deliver within the bonus time!"

✅ Additional Improvements

Tablet screen now zooms in based on your camera’s FOV

Minor bug fixes

Thank you so much for your continued support.❤️‍🔥

Let’s keep building this game together! ❤️‍🔥