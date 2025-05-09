Hello everyone! 👋❤️🔥
Today, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new feature we’ve been working on for a while:
The Wholesale System is now live!
From now on, you won’t just be selling fuel to local stations, you’ll also be exporting it to major fuel corporations across the globe!
🌐 What Are Wholesale Orders?
With the new system:
-
You can now receive large-scale fuel orders from different countries
-
Each order varies in fuel type, quantity, and reward value
-
Delivering quickly earns you an extra bonus (up to 60%)!]
-
You can choose between multiple contract offers to make strategic decisions
-
All operations are managed through the specially designed Global Trade Depot
-
📱 You can select wholesale orders from the Tablet
-
🗺️ You can also see the Global Trade Depot’s location directly on the map
🛠️ Global Trade Depot
A brand-new logistics facility has been added to the map for wholesale trading:
- A high-capacity distribution center
(📝 Note: This is not a regular storage depot it acts only as a transfer facility.)
⏳ Early Delivery = Big Profit
Every wholesale order comes with an early delivery time limit. If you're quick:
-
Deliver fast → Earn up to 60% extra bonus!
-
Take too long → You'll still get the base reward, but no bonus
💡TIP
"If you secure enough crude oil before accepting a wholesale order, it will be much easier to deliver within the bonus time!"
✅ Additional Improvements
-
Tablet screen now zooms in based on your camera’s FOV
-
Minor bug fixes
Thank you so much for your continued support.❤️🔥
Let’s keep building this game together! ❤️🔥
Changed files in this update