 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18401061 Edited 9 May 2025 – 10:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the game didn't find the last plushie (because of another one that's not currently in use)

  • Fixed an issue where base cards could get stuck in limbo - not unlocked, and not showing up at the Merchant

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link