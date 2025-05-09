 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18401046 Edited 9 May 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor language improvements.

Reduced the delay when switching between windows.

Updated mood sound effects to be less cartoony.

Fixed an issue where some tutorial prompts weren’t cleared correctly.

Fixed several controller-related issues.

Fixed a Steam Cloud sync issue; progress will now carry over to other devices.

Fixed a bug on the pinboard screen when using a controller.

Fixed an issue preventing achievements from unlocking.

Fixed a bug in Chapter 1 where two male customers at a table disappeared.

Fixed an issue with autoplay not functioning as intended.

