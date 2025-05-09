Fishing - v2.27.0

Dear Blowers,

I'm excited to announce that the new update is live! This update introduces Fishing, a fresh mechanic packed with engaging content, a new challenge, and lots of quality-of-life improvements.

Also, I'd like to thank the beta testers for your incredible dedication and invaluable feedback during the testing phase!

Here's whats new:

🎣 Fishing

Craft and upgrade your fishing rods to catch 24 unique fish, each with specific rarities and special upgrade effects. Every catch adds XP to your Fishing Journey, granting valuable rewards such as fish, credits, and more as you level up.

🏆 Compete in Fishing Tournaments

Participate in Fishing Tournaments to earn extra prizes and upgrade your specialized Tournament Rod for better results.

🌌 New Area and Boss: Spiral Walk (Umbral Cluster)

Test your strength against a new late-game boss waiting in the Spiral Walk area.

🤖 More Autobuy Bots & Convenience Features

Added autobuy bots for Sacred, Biotite, Malachite, Hematite, Plasma, Electrical Energy, Coal, Dusk, and MLC shops.

Auto Banks now allow automatic deposits after ULC, and BV packs have a new buy/open multiplier similar to Cards.

🌟 Improved Daily & Offline Rewards UI

The offline and daily reward screens have received UI improvements, making them clearer and more user-friendly.

🐟 Fishing Pack

If you'd like to give your fishing experience a boost, there's a new Fishing Pack available as IAP.

Changelog:

New mechanic: Fishing - Craft and upgrade rods to catch 24 unique fish, each with distinct rarities and powerful upgrade effects.

Fishing Journey: Each catch also contributes XP toward your Journey level - earn prizes like fish, credits and more as you level up.

Compete in Fishing Tournaments for extra rewards and upgrade your special Tournament Rod to increase your chances.

New IAP: Fishing Pack

New materials: Fish Credits, Tide Crystal, Advanced Tide Crystal

Added Auto Banks: Enables auto deposit for each bank after ULC

New area/boss added: Spiral Walk (Umbral Cluster)

Added autobuy bots for these shops: Sacred, Biotite, Malachite, Hematite, Plasma, Electrical Energy, Coal, Dusk, MLC

Added BV packs buy/open multiplier similar to Cards

New house items

New skins

Offline reward dialog / daily reward dialog should look better now

Removed "Enable gem upgrades" setting. This will always be active.

Gem upgrades in challenges fixed

Switching pets bug should be fixed

The player no longer rotates when stopped (controlled by mouse)

Thank you all once again for your continued support. Enjoy fishing, and as always, your feedback is greatly appreciated!

Happy fishing!