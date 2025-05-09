Thank you for the support of the release of Toward Dawn! I really hope you are enjoying it.
Change log:
-
You can now load saves from the old NextFest demo, though there is a warning if you are doing so.
-
Fixed a bug where Bleddyn would potentially rejoin the party before he is meant to in Chapter 5.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented Habren's portrait from appearing correctly.
-
Updated the battle animations for Habren's Storm spell.
-
Added a banner on the Ability Tree button of the Party Menu, that indicates when a character has AP to spend.
Diolch!
- Devi Serene
