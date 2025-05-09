Thank you for the support of the release of Toward Dawn! I really hope you are enjoying it.

Change log:

You can now load saves from the old NextFest demo, though there is a warning if you are doing so.

Fixed a bug where Bleddyn would potentially rejoin the party before he is meant to in Chapter 5.

Fixed a bug that prevented Habren's portrait from appearing correctly.

Updated the battle animations for Habren's Storm spell.