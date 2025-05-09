 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18400939 Edited 9 May 2025 – 09:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for the support of the release of Toward Dawn! I really hope you are enjoying it.

Change log:

  • You can now load saves from the old NextFest demo, though there is a warning if you are doing so.

  • Fixed a bug where Bleddyn would potentially rejoin the party before he is meant to in Chapter 5.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Habren's portrait from appearing correctly.

  • Updated the battle animations for Habren's Storm spell.

  • Added a banner on the Ability Tree button of the Party Menu, that indicates when a character has AP to spend.

Diolch!

  • Devi Serene

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3140161
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3140162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link