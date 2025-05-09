 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18400936
Update notes via Steam Community

Maintenance on May 9
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:00
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:00

New Additions

  • Added a feature to return to the last Prayer, optimizing the Prayer Reforging process.
  • Glory Hunt Store: Added 120 Venom Fang exchange for a bound Orange Tier 1, 1-socket weapon (selectable). 10-day cooldown.
  • Glory Hunt Store: Added 80 Meteorite Iron exchange for a bound Orange Tier 1, 2-socket weapon (selectable).
  • Red-quality Guardian-exclusive armor "Knight's Glory":
    • Defense: 65
    • Refinement Attribute: +15% Crit Damage
    • Prayer Crit Rate: +10%
    • Attack Speed: +10%
    • On Crit: 20% chance to gain a buff granting +10% Movement Speed for 3s.

      Optimizations

  • Glory Hunt Store: Exchange cost for Orange Tier II Weapon/Armor Chests adjusted to 200 Meteorite Iron (previously 220).
  • Auction House base tax rate reduced to 16% (previously 18%).
  • Auction House base listing prices for Purple Tier 1/2 and Gold Tier 1 weapons/armor reduced by 15%.
  • Lava King II's aggro reset range increased by 2 tiles.
  • Fading Isle - Mountain Outpost difficulty adjusted to T8 (previously T9).
  • Fading Isle - Snow Mountain Outpost: Reduced drop rate for fruits.
  • Slightly increased minimum drop rate for Gold Tier 1/2 weapons and armor.
  • Slightly increased drop rates for fruits and blue skill books in Volcano T12.

    Prayer & Affix Adjustments

  • Prayer Attribute "Summon Damage%" will no longer appear on:
    • Weapons: Swords/Hammers
    • Magic Tools: Shields/Warbanners
  • Prayer Attribute "Luck%" adjusted to 6%/8%/10% (previously 6%/7%/8%).
  • Prayer Attribute "Magic Damage+" adjusted to +3/+4 (previously +2/+3).
  • Affix Attributes "Summon Physical/Magic Damage%" and flat values will no longer appear on:
    • Magic Tools: Shields/Warbanners
  • Affix Attribute "Physical Damage+" will no longer appear on:
    • Weapons: Staves

      Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect damage calculation for Priest Talent - Wild Staff Mastery Lv4.
  • Fixed a bug where the PC chat settings interface could not be closed.

