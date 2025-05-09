Maintenance on May 9
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:00
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:00
New Additions
- Added a feature to return to the last Prayer, optimizing the Prayer Reforging process.
- Glory Hunt Store: Added 120 Venom Fang exchange for a bound Orange Tier 1, 1-socket weapon (selectable). 10-day cooldown.
- Glory Hunt Store: Added 80 Meteorite Iron exchange for a bound Orange Tier 1, 2-socket weapon (selectable).
- Red-quality Guardian-exclusive armor "Knight's Glory":
- Defense: 65
- Refinement Attribute: +15% Crit Damage
- Prayer Crit Rate: +10%
- Attack Speed: +10%
- On Crit: 20% chance to gain a buff granting +10% Movement Speed for 3s.
Optimizations
- Glory Hunt Store: Exchange cost for Orange Tier II Weapon/Armor Chests adjusted to 200 Meteorite Iron (previously 220).
- Auction House base tax rate reduced to 16% (previously 18%).
- Auction House base listing prices for Purple Tier 1/2 and Gold Tier 1 weapons/armor reduced by 15%.
- Lava King II's aggro reset range increased by 2 tiles.
- Fading Isle - Mountain Outpost difficulty adjusted to T8 (previously T9).
- Fading Isle - Snow Mountain Outpost: Reduced drop rate for fruits.
- Slightly increased minimum drop rate for Gold Tier 1/2 weapons and armor.
- Slightly increased drop rates for fruits and blue skill books in Volcano T12.
Prayer & Affix Adjustments
- Prayer Attribute "Summon Damage%" will no longer appear on:
- Weapons: Swords/Hammers
- Magic Tools: Shields/Warbanners
- Prayer Attribute "Luck%" adjusted to 6%/8%/10% (previously 6%/7%/8%).
- Prayer Attribute "Magic Damage+" adjusted to +3/+4 (previously +2/+3).
- Affix Attributes "Summon Physical/Magic Damage%" and flat values will no longer appear on:
- Magic Tools: Shields/Warbanners
- Affix Attribute "Physical Damage+" will no longer appear on:
- Weapons: Staves
Bug Fixes
- Fixed incorrect damage calculation for Priest Talent - Wild Staff Mastery Lv4.
- Fixed a bug where the PC chat settings interface could not be closed.
