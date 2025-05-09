Hello,

Our most recent patch has been readied and released.

This smaller update contains fixes to the remainder of the common crashes reported after the initial release, and we hope it will give you all a stable weekend of continued exploration of 4.0 and BioGenesis.

Please find the patch notes below.

Stellaris 4.0.6 Patch

Bugfix

Fixed the preftl.180 event having no options for Ever Hungry empires.

The Avatar Cortex building for wilderness should no longer delete itself upon being upgraded to max level.

Stability

Prevent CTD from a district containing less built Specializations than expected to

Fixed crash when an event has no valid options.

Fixed one more CTD in government view using invalid species data

Fixed CTD when cleaning up armies on country being destroyed

Modding

CreatePopGroup effect no longer creates any pop group for invalid species.

Our work continues and we're looking forward to bring you all the fixes and improvements lined up.

Talk to you again next week!