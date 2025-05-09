 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18400704 Edited 9 May 2025 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

System Fixes & Optimizations:

  • Resolved frequent stuttering issues.

  • Fixed incorrect click positioning on ultrawide monitors.

  • Added resolution selection in windowed mode.

  • Fixed an abnormal wheat icon display issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link