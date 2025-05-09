System Fixes & Optimizations:
-
Resolved frequent stuttering issues.
-
Fixed incorrect click positioning on ultrawide monitors.
-
Added resolution selection in windowed mode.
-
Fixed an abnormal wheat icon display issue.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
System Fixes & Optimizations:
Resolved frequent stuttering issues.
Fixed incorrect click positioning on ultrawide monitors.
Added resolution selection in windowed mode.
Fixed an abnormal wheat icon display issue.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update