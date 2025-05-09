Hey Vikings!

We’re back with a new Asgard’s Fall update, and this one’s all about balance! From faster summons to reworked damage values and skill tweaks, this patch should shake up your builds and make the battlefield feel even more dynamic.

Let’s dive into the details:

Summons: Increased movement speed for all summons Reduced attack cooldown for all summons Ride of the Valkyries: Adjusted behavior and increased initial spawn from 2 → 4 Flamebound Leech: Increased initial spawn from 1 → 3, removed upgrade scaling

Ability Balance:

Adjusted upgrade weights for several overperforming skills Magma Sphere: Damage 70 → 80, now has 50% chance to Ignite Ember Axes: Damage 75 → 65 Jotunnfire Outburst: Damage 45 → 55 Fiery Rune: Damage 30 → 45 Glacial Sunder: Damage 30 → 45 Arctic Assault: Damage 60 → 80 Ymir’s Avalanche: Damage 25 → 30, now has 50% chance to Chill Frost Trap: Projectiles now freeze enemies Gungnir: Damage 30 → 40 Yggdrasil’s Pulse: Now has 50% chance to Shock Spear of the Elder: Adjusted attack radius and damage during its cycle Forged: Temporarily increased damage by ~50% while under rework

Knot of Fate Adjustments: Chain Lightning: Now 15% chance to Shock Searing Path: Lifetime 2.5s → 5s, damage 5 → 10 Blood Frenzy: 0.25% chance to increase attack speed by 0.5% until hit Frontline: Now shows a range indicator Fiery Prowess: Now grants 0.5% fire damage (was 1%)

Class Updates: Seer: Golem from Blood Ritual now periodically uses Plague Burst Warrior: Thorn damage 35 → 45 Huntress: Wolf companion bleed chance 10% → 50% Viking’s Resolve cooldown reduction 15% → 10%



That’s it for now, warriors! We'll be sharing the first details about the next major update very soon—stay tuned and prepare for what’s coming next in Asgard’s Fall!

Skål!🍻

— Max & Vitali | The Asgard’s Fall Team

|

|

**💬 Want to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just chat with fellow Vikings? Join our Discord or hop into the Steam discussion boards—we're always happy to hear from you! 🛡️⚔️

And for our Chinese Vikings, you can also join our QQ Channel to share feedback, suggestions, or report bugs. Thank you!**