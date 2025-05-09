 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18400522 Edited 9 May 2025 – 09:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Wild Ones!

A hotfix is rolling out on May 9, 2025. Ingame matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.

Patch Note

Optimizations

  • Adjusted an invisible collision in Area C of The Crescent Bay (WA Raid mode) that was negatively impacting gameplay.

We’ve integrated the ingame channel survey into the game client. Feel free to share your suggestions and report any bugs you encounter. We’ll identify and address issues based on your feedback. https://wjx.cn/vm/hjG3A7d.aspx

Combat Cat Studio

