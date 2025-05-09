Hello Wild Ones!
A hotfix is rolling out on May 9, 2025. Ingame matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.
Patch Note
Optimizations
- Adjusted an invisible collision in Area C of The Crescent Bay (WA Raid mode) that was negatively impacting gameplay.
We’ve integrated the ingame channel survey into the game client. Feel free to share your suggestions and report any bugs you encounter. We’ll identify and address issues based on your feedback. https://wjx.cn/vm/hjG3A7d.aspx
Combat Cat Studio
Follow us on social media:
Twitter/X https://twitter.com/WildAssaultGame
Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/wildassault.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WildAssault
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@WildAssault
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wildassault
Discord https://discord.gg/WildAssault
Changed files in this update