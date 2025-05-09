-Adjusted the BP pressure behavior when releasing the emergency brake on the 3000 and 3020 series.

-Adjusted the camshaft behavior during acceleration on the 3000 and 3020 series.

-Fixed an issue where points were incorrectly awarded for roll prevention, even when the brakes were released during forced stop position correction at stations with gradients, such as Kawarazaki.

Original text(Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・3000形、3020形の非常ブレーキ緩解時のBP圧力の挙動を調整しました。

・3000形、3020形の力行時のカム軸の挙動を調整しました。

・河原崎など勾配のある駅で強制停止位置修正時、ブレーキ解除していても転動防止などが加点される不具合を修正しました。