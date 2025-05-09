Hello, Dustlanders!

See below for details on the latest update:

◈ Update Version

v1.20.999

◈ Update Details

Fixes

Fixed an issue where truck asset layers would display incorrectly in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where character traits would be displayed incorrectly on the recruitment screen in certain circumstances.

Improved relations requirements for trading and fixed an issue where trading contracts could not be agreed in certain circumstances.

Improved certain truck assets to better suit game logic.

Improved Auto-Eat logic; characters will now prioritize non-alcoholic Food items.

Mod Updates

Improved truck asset replacement mod and fixed an issue where certain assets could not be properly replaced.

Added a new city asset replacement mod.

Please see new mod guides for further details.

Truck Beautification Mod (New Template)

City Beautification Mod (NewTemplate)

Thanks once again for your support and feedback!