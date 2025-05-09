 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18400505 Edited 9 May 2025 – 09:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Dustlanders!
See below for details on the latest update:

◈ Update Version
v1.20.999

◈ Update Details

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where truck asset layers would display incorrectly in certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue where character traits would be displayed incorrectly on the recruitment screen in certain circumstances.

  • Improved relations requirements for trading and fixed an issue where trading contracts could not be agreed in certain circumstances.

  • Improved certain truck assets to better suit game logic.

  • Improved Auto-Eat logic; characters will now prioritize non-alcoholic Food items.

Mod Updates

  • Improved truck asset replacement mod and fixed an issue where certain assets could not be properly replaced.

  • Added a new city asset replacement mod.

Please see new mod guides for further details.
Truck Beautification Mod (New Template)
City Beautification Mod (NewTemplate)

Thanks once again for your support and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2943281
  • Loading history…
DLC 3404490 Depot 3404490
  • Loading history…
DLC 3559340 Depot 3559340
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link