9 May 2025 Build 18400494
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Add Bounty Quest, you can receive it in the Mayor's house.
  2. Add Legend Equipment, you can receive it from the bounty quest.
  3. Add nature field that plants will grow at high speed, which will help a lot in the early game
  4. Add skill Slash, you will receive it when you upgrade the Crystal to level 2. Upgrade Crystal also triggers funny events with Greedy.

