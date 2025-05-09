- Add Bounty Quest, you can receive it in the Mayor's house.
- Add Legend Equipment, you can receive it from the bounty quest.
- Add nature field that plants will grow at high speed, which will help a lot in the early game
- Add skill Slash, you will receive it when you upgrade the Crystal to level 2. Upgrade Crystal also triggers funny events with Greedy.
Version 0.5.3 - Bounty Quest
Update notes via Steam Community
