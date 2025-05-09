Hello, this is the Dicey Tales development team.

The details of this update are as follows:

Ciel Skill Changes

Ciel's skills have been changed and added.

Ciel's core mechanics consist of two main elements:

[Finale], which activates by consuming all AP, and

[Balestra], a unique mobility skill that moves behind enemies.

Please check the game for detailed information on the skills.

Monster Adjustments

Monster movement speed has been reduced.

Monster placements and obstacle placements have been adjusted in some maps.

Monster patterns have been diversified, and the frequency of area attacks has been adjusted.

Others

The position of the skip button when selecting relics or potions has been corrected.

In the hero, relic, and potion reward windows, hovering the mouse over the target now enlarges its size.

Fixed an issue where the effect of the "Baton" relic was not applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where Cindy could not target the Ice Flower.

Thank you.