Hello, this is the Dicey Tales development team.
The details of this update are as follows:
Ciel Skill Changes
Ciel's skills have been changed and added.
Ciel's core mechanics consist of two main elements:
[Finale], which activates by consuming all AP, and
[Balestra], a unique mobility skill that moves behind enemies.
Please check the game for detailed information on the skills.
Monster Adjustments
-
Monster movement speed has been reduced.
-
Monster placements and obstacle placements have been adjusted in some maps.
-
Monster patterns have been diversified, and the frequency of area attacks has been adjusted.
Others
-
The position of the skip button when selecting relics or potions has been corrected.
-
In the hero, relic, and potion reward windows, hovering the mouse over the target now enlarges its size.
-
Fixed an issue where the effect of the "Baton" relic was not applied correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where Cindy could not target the Ice Flower.
Thank you.
