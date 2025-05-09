 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the Dicey Tales development team.
The details of this update are as follows:

Ciel Skill Changes

Ciel's skills have been changed and added.
Ciel's core mechanics consist of two main elements:
[Finale], which activates by consuming all AP, and
[Balestra], a unique mobility skill that moves behind enemies.

Please check the game for detailed information on the skills.

Monster Adjustments

  • Monster movement speed has been reduced.

  • Monster placements and obstacle placements have been adjusted in some maps.

  • Monster patterns have been diversified, and the frequency of area attacks has been adjusted.

Others

  • The position of the skip button when selecting relics or potions has been corrected.

  • In the hero, relic, and potion reward windows, hovering the mouse over the target now enlarges its size.

  • Fixed an issue where the effect of the "Baton" relic was not applied correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where Cindy could not target the Ice Flower.

Thank you.

