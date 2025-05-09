Today's update brings a new item, the Worn Out Path, and a few QoL/internal upgrades we wanted to publish.
New content:
-
New path: Worn out path
-
New house floor: Worn out tiles
Improvements:
-
Most filters (such as sorting method in the shop, or filter in find farms) are now shown as a pop-up dialog.
-
Moved the "Travel to Town" button to the lower right section of the map.
-
Added a setting to disable weather effects.
-
Added a setting to modify action popup duration.
-
Updated networking engine version to the latest one available. This should help with some issues. Specifically the "not being properly notified when the host leaves the game" bug is fixed.
-
Request rate limit issues are better handled now.There was an issue with this beyond our control on Wednesday. This change wouldn't fix that, but should be easier to understand what happened.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed accepting changes while customizing showing an unintended pop-up dialog in specific cases.
-
Fixed wrong permission handling when recycling empty tiles and moving things (was intended to be Build, it was requiring Full).
-
Fixed pets falling through the ground when entering a house at the same time the pet was jumping a fence or a hill.
