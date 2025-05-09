Today's update brings a new item, the Worn Out Path, and a few QoL/internal upgrades we wanted to publish.

New content:

Improvements:

Most filters (such as sorting method in the shop, or filter in find farms) are now shown as a pop-up dialog.

Moved the "Travel to Town" button to the lower right section of the map.

Added a setting to disable weather effects.

Added a setting to modify action popup duration.

Updated networking engine version to the latest one available. This should help with some issues. Specifically the "not being properly notified when the host leaves the game" bug is fixed.