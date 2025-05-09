-
UI tweaks
-
You can now right click empty space to deselect all cards
-
Saving system updated, you can now save in any room and be reloaded back there
-
Added new stickers:
Trees +2 RAMP for every EARTH card in PLAYED HAND
Flush +10 RAMP If all cards in PLAYED HAND are the same suit
Board Game CARD NUMBERs will not reset for the rest of the room
Schooner x4.25 CARD NUMBER, -1 RAMP for every Schooner sticker in hand,
Sauna x2 STEAM for every BURNING card
Spark When discarded, set a random card ALIGHT
Water Bottle Add the rank of all WATER cards in played hand to ramp
v0.2.3.3
