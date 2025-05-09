Added new stickers:

Trees +2 RAMP for every EARTH card in PLAYED HAND

Flush +10 RAMP If all cards in PLAYED HAND are the same suit

Board Game CARD NUMBERs will not reset for the rest of the room

Schooner x4.25 CARD NUMBER, -1 RAMP for every Schooner sticker in hand,

Sauna x2 STEAM for every BURNING card

Spark When discarded, set a random card ALIGHT

Water Bottle Add the rank of all WATER cards in played hand to ramp