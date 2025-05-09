 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18400323 Edited 9 May 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • UI tweaks

  • You can now right click empty space to deselect all cards

  • Saving system updated, you can now save in any room and be reloaded back there

  • Added new stickers:
    Trees +2 RAMP for every EARTH card in PLAYED HAND
    Flush +10 RAMP If all cards in PLAYED HAND are the same suit
    Board Game CARD NUMBERs will not reset for the rest of the room
    Schooner x4.25 CARD NUMBER, -1 RAMP for every Schooner sticker in hand,
    Sauna x2 STEAM for every BURNING card
    Spark When discarded, set a random card ALIGHT
    Water Bottle Add the rank of all WATER cards in played hand to ramp

