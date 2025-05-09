Hi there,

This update brings more languages and answers to some of the recent feedback - enjoy :)

Changelog:

New languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, Hungarian, Portuguese (Brazil), Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Added UI scaling

Fixed overlays for 4:3 aspect ratio

Fixed trade issue that blocked selling item - it was caused by items left in storage that no longer allow the given item

UI Scaling

It's added as an experimental feature for all those who want bigger fonts.

Look for it under Graphics option

