 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18400081 Edited 9 May 2025 – 09:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there,

This update brings more languages and answers to some of the recent feedback - enjoy :)

Changelog:

  • New languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, Hungarian, Portuguese (Brazil), Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

  • Added UI scaling

  • Fixed overlays for 4:3 aspect ratio

  • Fixed trade issue that blocked selling item - it was caused by items left in storage that no longer allow the given item

UI Scaling
It's added as an experimental feature for all those who want bigger fonts.
Look for it under Graphics option

Changed files in this update

Windows Space Architect Content Depot 1403741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link