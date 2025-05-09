Hi there,
This update brings more languages and answers to some of the recent feedback - enjoy :)
Changelog:
-
New languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, Hungarian, Portuguese (Brazil), Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
-
Added UI scaling
-
Fixed overlays for 4:3 aspect ratio
-
Fixed trade issue that blocked selling item - it was caused by items left in storage that no longer allow the given item
UI Scaling
It's added as an experimental feature for all those who want bigger fonts.
Look for it under Graphics option
Changed files in this update