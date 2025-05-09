Greetings, fellow Mahjong enjoyers!

We have just released an update that brings you new Artifacts specifically for Wooden Tiles online, plus a bunch of fixes and tweaks to smooth out the rough edges. Thanks so much for your feedback and patience! Please hop into our Discord channel and let us know if you spot anything else. We’re on it! Until then, enjoy the game!

V0.3.0.1-EA Patch Notes

What’s New

1.New Artifacts for Wooden Tiles: Burnt Talisman, Jadewood Bracelet, and Young Life‑Tree Sprig.

2.New Epic Entry Event Curse: Lose 15 Coins.

3.Auto Backup Save Feature.

Improvements

1.Artifact “Golden Seed” no longer generates Common‑rarity or Unique‑tagged Artifacts.

2.Clarified and polished several in‑game terms and translations.

3.Increased contrast on Boss‑stage descriptions for better readability.

Balance Changes

1.Artifact Light Pyramid: Rarity downgraded from Rare to Common

2.Artifact Travel Bag: Now limits the leftmost four Artifacts instead of three

3.Gadget Scale: Price increased from 4 to 7

4.Tile Material Jacaranda Wood: Fan multiplier adjusted from ×2 to ×1.5

5.Pattern “Chicken Hand”: Base Fan lowered from 48 to 24

6.Entry Events: “An Eraser” & “A Courtyard” now carry heavier Curses

7.Endless Mode Score‑target acceleration after +4 increased further

Bug Fixes

1.Fixed Artifact Black‑Hole sometimes stacking negative Charges

2.Fixed Artifact Drift Bottle triggering on the wrong Tile Materials

3.Fixed the miscalculation of Artifact Demon Statue’s Demon Tile spawn rates

4.Fixed Artifact Jigsaw No.12’s effect triggering incorrectly

5.Fixed audio missing when the Gadget Mini Hammer is used on a single Tile

6.Fixed Fishing Rod causing unexpected behavior when used on Corrupted Tiles

7.Fixed the textures of sparrow Tiles in some decks not displaying properly after being colored

8.Fixed hovering Artifacts not always highlighting corresponding Tiles

9.Fixed several descriptions for effects failing to display correctly

10.Fixed music volume spike when entering stages

The Aotenjo Development Team