Hello gamers,
Yesterday's update came late due to my CPU deciding to change its state of matter into “magic”. So while I was stuck with a patchwork computer and unfamiliar desktop, I still could get stuff done. I’m pretty pleased by how the override and detection system is now working, and we are starting to iterate on the tweaks. There are also many untracked changes and fixes as always.
Removed
- Temporarily disabled the raccoon
Changed
-
G or T - Overlay
-
Q - Drop Item
-
R - Override
-
C or LCTRL - Crouch
-
Increased the height threshold before you trip when jumping from objects
-
Complete overhaul of the override system
-
Complete overhaul of the detection system
-
The stuck teleport got removed from the maniac to protect the player getting instantly killed if he teleport into view
Bugfixes
- her now doesn’t add to the global detection if she is in overtime phase, instead she wrecks the player out of the tour again
