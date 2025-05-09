Hello gamers,

Yesterday's update came late due to my CPU deciding to change its state of matter into “magic”. So while I was stuck with a patchwork computer and unfamiliar desktop, I still could get stuff done. I’m pretty pleased by how the override and detection system is now working, and we are starting to iterate on the tweaks. There are also many untracked changes and fixes as always.

Removed

Temporarily disabled the raccoon

Changed

G or T - Overlay

Q - Drop Item

R - Override

C or LCTRL - Crouch

Increased the height threshold before you trip when jumping from objects

Complete overhaul of the override system

Complete overhaul of the detection system

The stuck teleport got removed from the maniac to protect the player getting instantly killed if he teleport into view

Bugfixes