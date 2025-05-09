Age of Reforging:The Freelands v 1.01e Online Update Patch

Fixed the issue where the caravan encounter reinforcement save function was no longer effective due to recent changes.

Fixed the issue where when players buy stacked items in the store, pressing ESC to close the store window, the split window remains and can buy unlimited items.

Fixed the issue where the repair window does not close after the durability of the repair tool is exhausted, and you can continue to repair equipment.

Fixed the issue where the equipment of Lysanthir, Sir Andrew and Aldus may be locked after the relevant faction missions are completed.