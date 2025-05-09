Hello Players!

We are pleased to announce that new language support has been added to our game. You can now enjoy the game in the following languages:

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

We are thrilled that more players can now enjoy the game in their native language. Simply select your preferred language in the settings menu to apply the changes.

※ This translation was created using AI translation tools. If you notice any mistranslations or areas that need improvement, please share your feedback on our discussion forum. We will actively incorporate your suggestions.

Happy gaming! ːsteamhappyː