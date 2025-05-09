Hello, I am pleased to announce the release of the huge new update version 0.14.0, this update contains several points detailed here:

Added a new part of the city

Added a new location, the storage area rental center named 'BoxBox'

Added a new NPC at 'BoxBox'

Added an auction system to buy boxes

Added a random loot system for auctions at 'BoxBox'

Adding sounds

Map update with 'BoxBox'

Added visual indicators to help players

Added Nvidia DLSS options

Fixed a bug when getting off the skateboard

Fixed a freeze when using the reserve

Fixed the pawn shop name panel displaying names incorrectly

Thanks for the feedback I've received. If you have any suggestions or encounter any problems, please feel free to contact me.