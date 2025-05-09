Hello, I am pleased to announce the release of the huge new update version 0.14.0, this update contains several points detailed here:
- Added a new part of the city
- Added a new location, the storage area rental center named 'BoxBox'
-
Added a new NPC at 'BoxBox'
-
Added an auction system to buy boxes
-
Added a random loot system for auctions at 'BoxBox'
-
Adding sounds
-
Map update with 'BoxBox'
-
Added visual indicators to help players
-
Added Nvidia DLSS options
-
Fixed a bug when getting off the skateboard
-
Fixed a freeze when using the reserve
-
Fixed the pawn shop name panel displaying names incorrectly
Thanks for the feedback I've received. If you have any suggestions or encounter any problems, please feel free to contact me.
Changed files in this update