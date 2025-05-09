 Skip to content

Major 9 May 2025 Build 18399660
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, I am pleased to announce the release of the huge new update version 0.14.0, this update contains several points detailed here:

  • Added a new part of the city

  • Added a new location, the storage area rental center named 'BoxBox'

  • Added a new NPC at 'BoxBox'

  • Added an auction system to buy boxes

  • Added a random loot system for auctions at 'BoxBox'

  • Adding sounds

  • Map update with 'BoxBox'

  • Added visual indicators to help players

  • Added Nvidia DLSS options

  • Fixed a bug when getting off the skateboard

  • Fixed a freeze when using the reserve

  • Fixed the pawn shop name panel displaying names incorrectly

Thanks for the feedback I've received. If you have any suggestions or encounter any problems, please feel free to contact me.

