Update 2 is now available! Please watch our Dev Log below for a summary of Early Access so far and a look at this update.

Changelog

Public Game Browser

When hosting a game, you can now choose to either host a public or friends only game

Public games can be tagged with a specific region to help you find games with better connections

Public games must choose a difficulty to play on. Difficulty cannot be changed at the Difficulty Altar in public games

On the “Join Game” screen you can now see publicly hosted games with open spots. You can filter these by difficulty and region

You can also still view all your friends games by selecting the Friends option

General

Updated visuals for the Main Menu and Pause Menu

Spells now charge ultimate

Updated and added several new cutscenes for Camelot and the Secret Biome

Updated all Player base skin textures

Updated SFX for Corruptions

Decreased the difficulty for The Black Knight’s combat trial

Added an Icon in the HUD displaying the player’s current Dash Charges

Updated Player Hit FX

Improved clarity of Ritual Circle and Earthquake corruptions

Updated Gore FX across the game

Updated VFX for all Paragon Effects and Statuses

Oberon: Added Visuals for Guiding Breeze and Swift Killer Blessings

Cliona: Added Visuals for when Soul Rend is ready and a hit feedback to the Untouchable Blessing

Blessings

General

Many On-Kill Blessings work on all foes again (previously, some On-Kill blessings would only work against foes not summoned by other foes, or wouldn’t work in infinitely spawning events)

Fae Blessing Selection Logic

No longer secretly locks Fae Lords at the start of a run

Updated logic to more frequently show Light Attack, Heavy Attack, and Spell blessings if you need them

Updated logic to tune how often you see new mechanics within a Fae Lord you’re already invested in

Ultimate Blessings

New Icons for Ultimate Blessings

Ultimate Abilities can now move over gaps and small cover while controlling them (if the ability allows you to move)

Badb

[Changed] Shades - No longer Backstab, but deal increased base damage

[Changed] The Thing from the Dark: Updated Icon

Six New Blessings

[New] Stealth Caster: Casting your Spell grants Invisibility, and your Spell doesn’t break Invisibility if recast

[New] Shadow Step: Go Invisible every 5 dashes for a short duration

[New] Tragic Aura: Enemies near you build up Bleed stacks passively

[New] Bloody Shadows: Shades apply additional Bleed

[New] Shady Business: Triggering Bleed causes a Shade to strike a nearby enemy

Beira

[Changed] Deep Chill: Renamed to Frostburn (One of the new Blessings is now called Deep Chill)

[Changed] Arctic Bear: Renamed to ‘Arctic Vole’, Updated Icon

[Removed] Mage Army

Five New Blessings

[New] Bitter End: Frost Novas inflict frost bite

[New] Roundtable Blessing - Deep Chill: Increase the max stacks of Chill for the entire party

[New] Frost Torrent: Casting your Ultimate releases a flurry of Frost Novas.

[New] Ice Age: Your Ultimate inflicts a large amount of Frost Bite

[New] Seeking Nova: Killing an enemy with five or more stacks of Chill creates a Frost Nova that seeks out nearby enemies

Cliona

[Removed] Overflowing Soul (a new blessing with the same name is taking its place)

Five New Blessings

[New] Death Engine: When your Souls Missiles strike a foe, Gain Captured Souls (build up Captured Souls to Summon a Living Urn that runs at nearby foes and explodes)

[New] Accretion: Gain Captured Souls over time from Foes with Weak

[New] Banshee’s Offering: Your Banshee Companion periodically creates a Living Urn

[New] Cliona’s Favor: Create two Living Urns when you use your Ultimate

[New] Overflowing Soul: Living Urns fire Soul Missiles before they expire

[New] Inescapable End: Soul Missiles deal a portion of their damage to all Weakened foes in a chamber

Gogmagog

[Changed] Stony Companion: Updated Icon, and Stone Golem only creates a single Quake where it lands, but base damage is increased

[Changed] Armored Skin: Now requires a Light, Heavy, Spell, Companion, Dash or Ultimate Gogmagog Blessing to access

[Changed] Steel Resolve: Now grants a regenerating Damage Shield to the entire party

[Changed] You may only have one instance of Damage Shield (at base)

[Changed] Mighty Dash: Only creates a single Quake where you land, but base damage is increased

[Buff] Quaking Stun: Now creates six Quakes over a wider area instead of one

Nine New Blessings

[New] Concussive slam: Enemies you Stun are Vulnerable (foes deal damage to themselves whenever they attack)

[New] Flawless: If you don’t take damage for three seconds, your attacks that inflict Stagger deal more damage

[New] Giant Protection: After using your ultimate, get max stacks of Damage Shield

[New] Giant Vengeance: When Damage Shield breaks, create six of Quakes in a large area

[New] Shakedown: When Damage Shield breaks, attacks that inflict Stagger make enemies Vulnerable for a few seconds

[New] Bastion: Your Stone Golem hands out Damage Shields to a nearby ally periodically

[New] Tough Stuff: Take reduced flat damage from all sources

[New] Fully Armored: Damage Shield can stack up to three times (instead of once)

[New] Pillage: Enemies drop a crystal shard on death

Lugh

[Changed] Golden Squirrel: Updated Icon, Altered scaling of Golden Clover damage

[Changed] Lucky Dash: Altered scaling of Golden Clover damage

Four New Blessings

[New] Critical Favor: Attacks and Spells that can Critically Hit also build Favor (build Favor to create a Golden Javelin that strikes a nearby foe)

[New] Favored Clovers: Golden Clovers will flip off foes and grant Favor when caught

[New] Attack of Opportunity: Golden Javelins can Critically Hit

[New] Heaven’s Phalanx: Increase the damage of your Golden Javelins, and launch Golden Javelins at nearby foes when you use your Ultimate

Mab

[Changed] Bile Mechanic: Now deals increased damage for each stack of Venom on an enemy, and no longer applies Venom on hit

[Changed] Leech: Now only grants flat healing when killing an Infected foe

[Buff] Lasting Sting: Now also increases Venom damage the longer it lasts

[Buff] Waste Not: Shoots Bile always instead of only when enemies are at maximum stacks

Eight New Blessings

[New] Amassing Brood: Broodmothers spawn more Spiderlings periodically

[New] Chemical X: You periodically shoot Bile

[New] Dividing Daughters: You have a chance to spawn two Spiderlings instead of one whenever you kill an Infected enemy

[New] Toxic Incubator: Enemies above a certain Venom threshold are Infected

[New] Ultimate Arachnid: Increase your Broodmother’s damage whenever an Infected enemy dies

[New] Caustic Finale: Venomed enemies explode on death, shooting Bile at all nearby enemies

[New] Feeding Frenzy: Increase the attack speed of your Spiderlings after casting your Ultimate

[New] Lingering pests: Increase Spiderling duration

[New] Creeping Venom - Event Shrine Exclusive blessing: Your Spiderlings apply Venom

Oberon

[Changed] Flow Mechanic: Now grants Attack Speed and Movement Speed instead of flat damage for its duration, and no longer depends on Fury and has a separate buildup bar to track its progress and duration

[Changed] Flood Meditation: No longer mutually exclusive with Storm Meditation, and now grants Flow buildup when you land Fury attacks

[Changed] Storm Meditation: No longer mutually exclusive with Flood Meditation, and now periodically shoots Chain Lightning from your body while you have ten or more stacks of Fury

[Changed] Arcing Bolts (Renamed from Enduring storm): Increases damage of Chain Lightning in addition to increased range, but no longer increases bounce limit

[Changed] Closed Circuit: Increases bounce limit of Chain Lightning in addition to re-bounce effect, but no longer grants bonus damage

[Changed] Storm Falcon: Updated Icon

[Removed] Hurricane

[Removed] Compounding flood

[Removed] Flurry of Blows

[Moved] Eternal (Renamed to Static) No Longer a Duo Blessing, now Shrine Event exclusive

Eleven New Blessings

[New] Ebb and Flow: Passively build up Flow while in combat

[New] Electric Judgement: During your Ultimate, you rapidly strike nearby foes with Chain Lightning

[New] Furious Lightning: Your Fury attacks release Chain Lightning (Note - This was previously what Storm Meditation did, but the damage has been reduced since it happens without needing ten stacks of Fury. The old Shrine Event blessing also did this, but only with a percentage chance rather than every hit.)

[New] Eye of the Storm: Your Storm Falcon has two permanent orbiting Whirlwinds

[New] Tailwind: Increase your maximum stacks of Fury for each active Whirlwind

[New] Last Wind: Whenever you enter Flow, release a large wave of Whirlwinds

[New] Lightning Rod: Your Storm Falcon shoots Chain Lightning periodically

[New] Onslaught: Increase your maximum stacks of Fury

[New] Rising Current: Chain Lightning deals extra damage based on your Fury

[New] Whirlwind Shot: While in flow, your Fury attacks launch Whirlwinds

[New] Roundtable Blessing - Go With The Flow: The entire party passively builds up Flow while in combat

Titania

[Changed] Ember Cat: Now has Rising Flame’s old Icon and no longer deals base damage with its fireball

[Changed] Rising Flame: Updated Icon

[Moved] Disintegration: No longer a Duo with Cliona

[Changed] Hot Streak: No longer a Duo with Lugh, and now partially recharges Ignite if the Ignited attack kills at least one Foe, instead of a chance to not consume a charge

[Changed] Eruption: Rename to Volcanic Retaliation

[Changed] Fan the Flame: Updated Icon

[Changed] Lion Claw: Now applies any Ignite on-hit effects, but base damage has been reduced to compensate

[Removed] Proximity Burn

[Removed] Burn Bright

[Removed] Burnout

[Removed] Wildfire Touch, Wildfire Strike, Wildfire Flourish

[Changed] Great Ignis: Now grants all Ignite effects a second charge

Fifteen New Blessings

[New] Greater Ignis: Grant all Ignite Effects a third charge

[New] Scorching Edge: Your Ignite Effects apply Scorched (Scorched Enemies take a burst of flat damage when hit from a Light Attack, Heavy Attack, or Spell from any player)

[New] Lion Spirit: After using your Ultimate, refill your ignite charges

[New] Ember Scorch: Ember Cat’s fireballs apply Scorch

[New] Ember Core: Ember Cat periodically Immolates itself

[New] Feed the Fire: Increase the duration of Immolate

[New] Overheat: Your Ignite attacks deal more damage while recharging

[New] Rapid Burn: Ignite recharges quicker (this is not exclusive with Titania’s Event Shrine blessing of the same name, but now this exists in her tree normally and can stack with the Event version)

[New] Ring of Fire: Immolating foes take more damage from Ignite

[New] Scorching Aura: Immolate builds up Scorch on enemies if they stand in it for too long

[New] Third Degree: Scorch Deals additional damage

[New] Searing Blaze: Scorch lasts longer

[New] Cauterize: Damage from your Immolate effect can trigger Scorch’s damage burst

[New] Raging Inferno: Increase the rate at which Immolate deals damage

[New] Heat Wave - Roundtable: Enemies Spawn Scorched

Duo Blessings

[Removed] Extra Fuel

[Nerf] Bone Breaker: Now has a per-room cap of stacks you can build (the maximum stacks has not changed)

Four New Blessings

[New] Spirit of the Wind - Cliona/Oberon Duo: Whenever you lose stacks of Fury, gain Spirit Charge

[New] Icy Hot - Titania/Beira Duo: Frost Novas leave an Immolating area behind

[New] Critical Temperature - Titania/Lugh Duo: Increase your Critical Chance against Scorched Enemies

[New] Pyre - Titania/Cliona Duo: Weak Enemies apply Scorch to themselves whenever they attack

Spell Blessings

[Nerf] Vigilante - Veteran’s Blade: Now has a per-room cap of stacks you can build (the maximum stacks has not changed)

Specter - Fixed a bug where Shadow Strike’s Marked For Death blessing would fail to deal damage if it hit the same target it marked in quick succession.

Specter - Fixed a bug where Spirit Guardians Primed Power and Open the Floodgates blessings could cause your character to retain health and mana between runs or cause framerate issues

Monk - Fixed a bug where Black Hole’s Event Horizon blessing decreased the damage of the first explosion

Monk - Fixed a Bug where Arcane Shield blessings were not applied to allies correctly

Known Issues

A specific combination of Badb blessings may cause performance drops in rare circumstances

On rare occasions, players may become soft locked in Carmarthen Tower after defeating the final boss (requires a restart of the game, but progress is saved)

The Royal Treasury blessing, received from Lugh, does not function as intended

Players will not receive achievements for defeating King Arthur on higher difficulties, if they die in the Secret Biome after defeating Arthur

The Arctic Vole, Storm Falcon and Ember Cat companions do not benefit from Mab’s Companion damage increase blessings

Sometimes, there may be an extra statue during the cutscene at the end of the Secret Biome

