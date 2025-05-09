Thank you very much for playing Riseon as always.

We would like to inform you that the following update was implemented today, Friday, May 9.

■ Update Details

・Adjusted certain blocks in Stages 2, 4, and 6

・Fixed a rare bug that could cause the game to become unprogressable due to opening/closing blocks

・Adjusted the interval between the "Administrator's" dialogue lines

・Changed the behavior so that after purchasing an item from the "Merchant," touching the "Merchant" again will no longer display dialogue

・Added a feature allowing players to cancel left/right inputs during jump standby by pressing either the up or down key

・Removed part of the idle animation (when standing still) for the protagonist, Itaru

・Adjusted Itaru's movement range so they can now stand closer to the edge of blocks

・Fixed an issue where Itaru's position in certain stages could prevent further progress

・Fixed a bug where the "Merchant" would occasionally not respond when touched

・Corrected typos in some dialogue lines

・Deleted and adjusted certain achievements (this does not affect any already-acquired achievements)

We will continue working hard to improve the quality of the game.

Your feedback—whether through forum threads or on social media—is always appreciated.

While we may not be able to incorporate every suggestion, we take each one seriously and consider it thoughtfully.

■ About the Wind Mechanics in Stage 2

Although we typically do not disclose detailed game specifications,

we are sharing special information about the wind system in Stage 2 to enhance your experience.

In Stage 2, wind blows in all directions—up, down, left, and right—and affects your jumps.

The strength of the wind varies across phases: the start, middle, and end of the blowing cycle.

Example:

Start of wind: Wind strength 10

During wind: Maximum wind strength 100

End of wind: Gradual decrease

We hope this serves as a helpful tip for your gameplay.

Please note that these mechanics may change in future updates without prior notice.

Additionally, the behavior of "seesaw blocks" in Stage 2 may also be adjusted in the future.

If any changes occur, we will make a separate announcement.

The entire development team is committed to making Riseon even more enjoyable for all players.

Thank you again for your continued support.