Hi folks,

A few days ago, we talked about the graphics overhaul and at that time I was still considering whether to launch it alongside Content Update 8 (the Lacris update) or earlier.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2657930/view/535475010333050401

Since I'm done tweaking things for now and need to move development forward toward Content Update 8, I don't see any reason to keep this build in beta any longer. Not to mention, it would have made it hard for me to update the demo with the new graphics in time for a certain fest. The beta will still receive more updates as we move toward the Lacris update.

So here we are, and I hope you'll enjoy the visual changes! If you do enjoy the game, consider leaving a review. It really helps, as indie games like this one tend to go unnoticed next to the latest blockbusters, and we've had more than a few of those recently.

Demo also updated to 0.7.33

For everyone still on the fence about whether to get this amazing game, I also took the opportunity to update our free demo. You’ll now find the demo button more prominently on the middle of the store page above the option to buy the game. I found by accident that there's a setting to place the button there instead of leaving it hidden in the sidebar where no one could find it. Anyway.

Additionally, I’ve removed the restriction that previously blocked access to the modding toolkit. The main difference between the live build and the demo is that the demo isn’t supported. For example, it won’t receive future features, and Achievements and Steam Workshop support are also disabled. Otherwise, you can play for as long as you like and decide if this is a project you’d like to support. I think putting a time limit or removing save functionality is pointless. Those who want to support the project will, and those who won’t, wouldn’t in any case.

Speaking of Workshop, I’ve also updated my Workshop portraits mod to better match the new graphics and added a second portrait pack for anyone looking for more variety for the ladies.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286784687

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3477367586

That’s all for now, folks. We’ll talk again later this month about what’s coming next in the Lacris update at a later time. Have fun!