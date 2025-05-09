Combat potions are now active in clan boss fights and combat clan events

The Bloodmoon pet can no longer be received from quests. Existing Bloodmoon pets will be unequipped and will remain unequippable until you receive the pet from Bloodmoon massacre the way it was intended. If you received your pet from BMM, DM me or create a ticket in #player-appeals and I'll sort it out for you manually

Bloodmoon bag's description had a mistake, fixed

Fixed a localization error being spammed in the Combat loot clan even

The Idle Clans Discord bot now broadcasts rare drops received from Bloodmoon massacre

Fixed some med to high level Cooking quests having incorrect task requirements

Chimera was significantly nerfed in Bloodmoon massacre. Should be more on a par with other bosses now (for damage calcs to visually represent this change, you'll need the latest build)

Experience gained by activities in raids is now capped at 50 experience per task (eels were too OP)

You'll now need to have a couple of empty inventory spaces in order to start claiming BMM rewards