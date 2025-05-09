-
Combat potions are now active in clan boss fights and combat clan events
-
The Bloodmoon pet can no longer be received from quests. Existing Bloodmoon pets will be unequipped and will remain unequippable until you receive the pet from Bloodmoon massacre the way it was intended. If you received your pet from BMM, DM me or create a ticket in #player-appeals and I'll sort it out for you manually
-
Bloodmoon bag's description had a mistake, fixed
-
Fixed a localization error being spammed in the Combat loot clan even
-
The Idle Clans Discord bot now broadcasts rare drops received from Bloodmoon massacre
-
Fixed some med to high level Cooking quests having incorrect task requirements
-
Chimera was significantly nerfed in Bloodmoon massacre. Should be more on a par with other bosses now (for damage calcs to visually represent this change, you'll need the latest build)
-
Experience gained by activities in raids is now capped at 50 experience per task (eels were too OP)
-
You'll now need to have a couple of empty inventory spaces in order to start claiming BMM rewards
-
You should no longer receive double notifications about the yoink upgrade triggering in group combat
