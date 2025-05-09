 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Age of Reforging:The Freelands v 1.01e Online Update Patch

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where the caravan encounter reinforcement save function was no longer effective due to recent changes.

  • Fixed the issue where when players buy stacked items in the store, pressing ESC to close the store window, the split window remains and can buy unlimited items.

  • Fixed the issue where the repair window does not close after the durability of the repair tool is exhausted, and you can continue to repair equipment.

  • Fixed the issue where the equipment of Lysanthir, Sir Andrew and Aldus may be locked after the relevant faction missions are completed.

Optimization and Improvements:
  • Now after completing the defense mission, the enemy attacking the player will be deleted when the player leaves the scene.

