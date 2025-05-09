Age of Reforging:The Freelands v 1.01e Online Update Patch
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the issue where the caravan encounter reinforcement save function was no longer effective due to recent changes.
-
Fixed the issue where when players buy stacked items in the store, pressing ESC to close the store window, the split window remains and can buy unlimited items.
-
Fixed the issue where the repair window does not close after the durability of the repair tool is exhausted, and you can continue to repair equipment.
-
Fixed the issue where the equipment of Lysanthir, Sir Andrew and Aldus may be locked after the relevant faction missions are completed.
Optimization and Improvements:
- Now after completing the defense mission, the enemy attacking the player will be deleted when the player leaves the scene.
