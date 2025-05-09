The wait is over. Humanity depends on you now. Decide who dies and who lives in Anoxia Station.

For those just joining the mission, Anoxia Station throws you into the decaying husk of an underground research facility. As the station's overseer, you'll face a desperate struggle for survival. Manage dwindling resources, maintain vital systems, and confront grotesque, colossal creatures that lurk in the shadows. Every decision counts, and one wrong move could plunge your crew – and yourself – into the abyss.

The journey to bring Anoxia Station to life has been a deeply personal one, fueled by a love for atmospheric horror and strategic gameplay. From the claustrophobic dread of Alien to the the eerie isolation reminiscent of The Lighthouse, these inspirations have been instrumental in shaping the game's core experience. You'll also find echoes of the unsettling atmosphere of Gloomy River and the cosmic horror of Lovecraftian tales woven into the narrative and creature design. The biomechanical artistry of H.R. Giger has subtly influenced the nightmarish entities you'll face.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2924310/Anoxia_Station/

Developing Anoxia Station as a solo indie dev has been a challenging yet incredibly rewarding experience. From the initial concept and countless lines of code to the intricate pixel art and nerve-wracking sound design, every element has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail. There were moments of triumph, where a system finally clicked into place, and moments of frustration, staring blankly at a bug that seemed impossible to squash. But through it all, the vision of creating a truly immersive and terrifying horror strategy game kept me going.

And speaking of keeping me going, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the incredible community that has rallied around Anoxia Station. Your support, feedback, and enthusiasm throughout the development process have been an absolute lifeline. Every wishlist, every comment, every shared post has fueled my determination and helped shape the game into what it is today. Knowing that there are players out there eager to experience Anoxia Station has been the greatest motivation a solo developer could ask for. Thank you for believing in this project.

Now, the station awaits. The power is flickering, strange noises echo through the corridors, and something ancient stirs in the darkness. Are you brave enough to take command and face the horrors that lie within?

I can't wait to hear about your experiences in Anoxia Station. Share your stories, your triumphs, and your most terrifying encounters in the Steam forums and on social media.

Thank you again for your incredible support. Prepare for a chilling descent!

Yakov Butuzov