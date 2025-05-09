- Added other difficulties- bronze, silver, gold trophies
- Fixed 8ball and L-ball
- Fixed purple-loaf being purple, made it match NEW shop slots
- Fixed map not working
- Fixed food items with "On Pulse" triggers
- Made stonefruits more expensive
- Nerfed bomb / 7-ball
- Fixed 2 turnip softlock (Now,
foodItems only activate after move.)
- Made sponge LEGENDARY
- Made red-fan LEGENDARY
- Made some gloves EPIC
- Fixed some speling/gramar erors
- Made green-squash clearer
- Made fortune-cookie float (usable on sacks now)
- (Tried to) Fix properties crash
- Fixed dark sack/bar crash (once and for all)
- Made sack-items less common
- Nerfed blue/red records
- Made fullscreen settings save, as well as width/height
- Fixed double-click crash
- Fixed nan analytics crash
- Made number display better for large nums
- Added SKIP trigger
- Removed LEVEL-UP trigger
- Created New item: Salmon
- Reworked hammers to have xMult when bonus is negative
- Rotate ball now has rotate slot in center, and has a black Olive
- Made skipping levels early impossible early (noob trap)
- Created debt component, allowing negative-money for some items/slots
- Repurposed sapphire to work with Destroy archetype
- Created dark-rock item
- Created red-tomb item
- Created green-tomb item
- Removed grubby-rock and red-rock items
- Created cheese-slice item
- Created new golden-turnip item
- Made magic-turnip EPIC
- Nerfed/adjusted heartfruit
- Made worldgen way better
- Make tutorial treasure-bar deterministic
- Adjusted ruby-items to 3 activations, buffed points/strength
- If you sell the starting item, you should still get the achievement
- Adjusted ornament items
- Added 3 new trophies, bronze, silver, gold
- Added 3 new difficulties; (easy, medium, hard)
- Removed some grubby items
- Created crystal-ball item (anti-bonus)
- Created deep-net item (anti-bonus)
- Created deep-shield item (anti-bonus)
- Created Grubby-ball, (G-ball) showcasing grubby-archetype
- Created achievement for grubby-ball
- Created sapphire-ball (S-ball) showcasing anti-bonus archetype
- Created achievement for sapphire-ball
- Added 2 new DOOMED-10 items so the archetype isn't completely dead
WEEKLY UPDATE 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3057191
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3057192
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update