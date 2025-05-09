 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18399275
  • Added other difficulties- bronze, silver, gold trophies
  • Fixed 8ball and L-ball
  • Fixed purple-loaf being purple, made it match NEW shop slots
  • Fixed map not working
  • Fixed food items with "On Pulse" triggers
  • Made stonefruits more expensive
  • Nerfed bomb / 7-ball
  • Fixed 2 turnip softlock (Now, foodItems only activate after move.)
  • Made sponge LEGENDARY
  • Made red-fan LEGENDARY
  • Made some gloves EPIC
  • Fixed some speling/gramar erors
  • Made green-squash clearer
  • Made fortune-cookie float (usable on sacks now)
  • (Tried to) Fix properties crash
  • Fixed dark sack/bar crash (once and for all)
  • Made sack-items less common
  • Nerfed blue/red records
  • Made fullscreen settings save, as well as width/height
  • Fixed double-click crash
  • Fixed nan analytics crash
  • Made number display better for large nums
  • Added SKIP trigger
  • Removed LEVEL-UP trigger
  • Created New item: Salmon
  • Reworked hammers to have xMult when bonus is negative
  • Rotate ball now has rotate slot in center, and has a black Olive
  • Made skipping levels early impossible early (noob trap)
  • Created debt component, allowing negative-money for some items/slots
  • Repurposed sapphire to work with Destroy archetype
  • Created dark-rock item
  • Created red-tomb item
  • Created green-tomb item
  • Removed grubby-rock and red-rock items
  • Created cheese-slice item
  • Created new golden-turnip item
  • Made magic-turnip EPIC
  • Nerfed/adjusted heartfruit
  • Made worldgen way better
  • Make tutorial treasure-bar deterministic
  • Adjusted ruby-items to 3 activations, buffed points/strength
  • If you sell the starting item, you should still get the achievement
  • Adjusted ornament items
  • Added 3 new trophies, bronze, silver, gold
  • Added 3 new difficulties; (easy, medium, hard)
  • Removed some grubby items
  • Created crystal-ball item (anti-bonus)
  • Created deep-net item (anti-bonus)
  • Created deep-shield item (anti-bonus)
  • Created Grubby-ball, (G-ball) showcasing grubby-archetype
  • Created achievement for grubby-ball
  • Created sapphire-ball (S-ball) showcasing anti-bonus archetype
  • Created achievement for sapphire-ball
  • Added 2 new DOOMED-10 items so the archetype isn't completely dead

